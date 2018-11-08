2 Tennessee Schools on Lockdown After Emailed Gun Threat

Two Tennessee schools ended up on lockdown Thursday, after someone emailed a gun threat onto them.

According to the Tennessean, the Harpeth Middle and High Schools in Cheatham County, Tennessee were placed on high alert while police investigated the credibility of the threats.

“We had a threat via email that someone was going to shoot up the school,” Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said in a text message to the Times. “Investigators are on scene working it.”

The lockdown does not affect the typical daily routine of the teachers and students, but simply signifies that no one is allowed to enter the buildings during the investigation.

“The Cheatham County School District’s first priority is the safety and well-being of our students,” the statement said. “All students are safe and there is no immediate danger at the schools. Law enforcement is present at the schools as a precaution.”

There is no word on what the nature of the threat may have been, but police seem to be taking every precaution available in the wake of the tragic Thousand Oaks, California shooting that took place just hours prior.

Per reports, a 28-year-old United States Marine Corps veteran named Ian David Long entered the Borderline Bar & Grill before before midnght and opened fire, killing more than a dozen people and injuring more than two dozen others before taking his own life.

Many have taken to social media to lament the tragic shooting, with California Senator Kamala Harris saying that her “heart aches” over “the horrific shooting in Thousand Oaks on college night.”

“Praying for the injured and the families of those killed who, like so many others, have lost their loved ones to gun violence,” Senator Harris added. “Leaders in Congress must act — not some day, but now.

At this time, law enforcement has not revealed if they have determined a motive for Long’s violent actions.