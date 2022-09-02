Twitter Testing New Feature Users Have Been Demanding for Years

After years of demand from users, Twitter is finally testing the long-awaited edit button. The company announced in a Thursday blog post that it has begun testing Edit Tweet, a new feature that is being tested internally before eventfully rolling out to Twitter Blue subscribes that allows users to edit their tweets within a certain timeframe. In a Thursday morning tweet from Twitter's official account, the company shared, "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button," adding, "this is happening and you'll be okay."

In announcing the Edit Tweet test run, Twitter acknowledged in its blog post that an edit button "is our most requested feature to date," adding, "It's true: Edit Tweet is being tested by our team internally." According to the company, the Edit Tweet feature allows users to make changes to their tweets after the tweet has been posted, explaining, "think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more." Twitter users with the Edit Tweet feature will only have a 30 minute window of time to make changes to their tweets, though, and all Twitter users will be able to see if a tweet has been edited. When a tweet has been edited, an icon, timestamp, and label will appear with the tweet, and users can click on the label to view the tweet's history, which includes past versions of the Tweet. Twitter said that the time limit and version history "help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said."

Not everyone will be able to edit their tweets, though. Currently, Edit Tweet is only being tested internally among Twitter's team. After initial testing with a small group, which will allow Twitter to "incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues," the feature will expand to subscribers of its paid Twitter Blue service later this month as part of the continued test run, which will be "localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet."

"We're hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweet, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful," Twitter said. "You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we'll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that."

An edit button has long been in demand among Twitter users, with most of the social media platform's announcements of new features flooding with comments requesting an edit button. Back in April, the company said it had been testing an edit feature for a year, also teasing that the feature would be available to Twitter Blue subscribers within months. Amid news that Edit Tweet is finally rolling out, many Twitter users rejoiced, with one person tweeting, "Twitter is testing edit button. Finally !"