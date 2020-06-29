Twitter Roasts Jared Kushner as Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump

Many Trump administration critics went after Jared Kushner on Monday after Iran issued an arrest warrant for President Donald Trump. Kushner — the president's son-in-law and a controversial White House adviser — was tasked with pursuing peace in the Middle East early on in the Trump presidency. Based on Monday's announcement, many felt that he had fallen short.

The Iranian government requested assistance from Interpol in arresting Trump, according to a report by CNBC on Monday. The attorney general of the nation's capital, Ali Alghasi-Mehr, described the warrant as representing "murder and terrorism charges" in connection with the killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani earlier this year. Trump caused an international panic back in January when he ordered a drone strike on a gathering in Baghdad, Iraq, where Soleimani was present. At the time, many pointed fingers at Kushner, and now it looks like he is back in the spotlight again.

Kushner was the designated leader of a Trump administration team intent on creating lasting peace in the Middle East. Under his supervision, the team authored a proposal called "Peace to Prosperity: A Vision to Improve the Lives of the Palestinian and Israeli People" — or more simply, "the Trump peace plan." It sought to find a peaceful middle ground between Israel and Palestine, but factions of both groups rejected it.

The plan has been widely criticized by analysts around the world for leaning too far in favor of Israel, while many lawmakers in the U.S. have called it a "smokescreen," with its true aims unstated. Many pundits have speculated that Kushner is ill-equipped for the monumental task of securing peace in the Middle East — an effort that has gone on for centuries if not longer.

Kushner is a favorite object of mockery for Trump administration critics in general as well. The 39-year-old had no background in politics before he was hired into his father-in-law's White House, and in his previous ventures like real estate, he faces allegations of predatory practices and incompetence.

Legal and military experts say there is little chance that Interpol will cooperate with Iran or that Iran will succeed in arresting the president. Still, the topic brought down a fresh storm of criticism on Kushner. Here's a look at what Twitter had to say about Kushner on Monday morning.