Twitter Reacts to Awkward Photo of Donald Trump and Melania Standing Side-by-Side at Taj Mahal

As President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took in the wonder of the Taj Mahal on their trip to India, critics of the pair couldn’t help but crack jokes about the photos taken of the couple in front of the world wonder. While some pointed out the two looked uncomfortable in several photos of the series, others zeroed in on Trump’s previous experience with the Taj Mahal — the one in Atlantic City, that is.

Pres and Mrs Trump pose for the iconic photo with the Taj Mahal in the background. pic.twitter.com/xtbQ3M52st — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 24, 2020

The Trump Taj Mahal, an Atlantic City casino, was built for $1.2 billion in 1990, and had a checkered history of bankruptcy and corruption allegations before being sold to Carl Icahn in 2016. Closing soon after the sale, the building was bought for just $50 million by the Seminole Indian tribe of Florida, which has reopened it as the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and stripped the building of its distinctive minarets, as per the Los Angeles Times.

Twitter, needless to say, had a great time poking fun at Trump’s first visit to the original Taj Mahal after the failed casino.

Trump was clearly impressed with the mausoleum, commissioned by 17th century Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his favorite wife, telling the press, “It’s incredible, truly incredible. Really incredible, an incredible place.”

“Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India,” Trump wrote in the guest book following his visit.

US President Donald Trump’s message in the visitor’s book at the Taj Mahal- “Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India”. pic.twitter.com/QtD87OeiYk — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

