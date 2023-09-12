Arby's Unveils "Elevated, Innovative" Big Game Burger

Arby's has unveiled a brand menu item called the Big Game Burger. The "elevated, innovative twist on the traditional burger" truly "shows off Arby's meat expertise," read a news release about the new burger. The Big Game Burger is now available nationwide, for a limited time only, starting at $8.79.

Notably, the Big Game Burger stands out from the competition, as it features a burger patty that "is a blend of venison, elk and ground beef." It is then "topped with crispy onions, tangy pickles, melty Swiss cheese, and a dark cherry steak sauce." The excitement doesn't stop there, as Arby's is "hosting a one-of-a-kind, immersive adventure for a few lucky fans called the Arby's Hike-Thru on The Big Game Burger Trail."

"For one day only on Tuesday, September 12, the scenic, Arby's-themed hike will take participants deep in the Colorado Rockies to the most remote Arby's in the world," the company revealed. "As this is an adventurous burger that deserves to be experienced in the wild, at the end of the trail, participants will celebrate the hike with a complimentary Big Game Burger!" Arby's Hike-Thru on The Big Game Burger Trail is "open on a first-come, first-serve basis to select outdoor enthusiasts who will be guided along a scenic hike through an exclusive trail in the Colorado Rockies."

"Arby's has always been known for our meat expertise, and we're taking it to the next level – literally – with our new Big Game Burger's one-of-a-kind blend," said Ellen Rose, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby's. "We're dedicated to crafting unique culinary experiences for our guests, and we hope the Big Game Burger and the immersive Hike-Thru experience allow our fans to tap into their sense of wild adventure – in our restaurants and on the trail."

Finally, Arby's is also "debuting an all-new, limited-edition merch line to let all fans experience the great outdoors, no matter where they are: Arby's Hike-Thru merch. The merch includes hiking socks, hats, anorak jackets and water bottles. Click here to learn more about the Arby's Hike-Thru experience, find out where to get trail passes, and check out all the incredible Big Game Burger merch options available.