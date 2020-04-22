Twitter's New Layout Look and Features Light up Social Media

Twitter's layout on desktop computer has begun to change for many users, and many do not seem to care for it. In recent weeks, the site has been experimenting with a new interface for photos with replies on Windows and MacOS, showing them alongside the expanded image, among other changes. Many users feel that this is suspiciously similar to Facebook.

Twitter has tweaked its interface in a few new ways recently, and as always, users have had a strong reaction. Many do not care for buttons being moved, changed or added, as it disrupts well-ingrained habits and causes frustrating mis-clicks on the platform. In addition, many have complained that the changes are making Twitter more similar to Facebook — a comparison they do not want to be made about their preferred social media platform.

According to a report by Tech Weez, many of the new features are meant to change the behavior of bots who post spam in unrelated threads. They are changing the way Quoted Replies are displayed — both on desktop and mobile — as well as Pinned Lists, Fleets, Topics, Threated Replies and more.

All of this may play out well in the long run, but the change is not easy for long-time users to accept. Here is a look at how Twitter is reacting to changes on the site in real time.