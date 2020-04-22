Twitter's New Layout Look and Features Light up Social Media
Twitter's layout on desktop computer has begun to change for many users, and many do not seem to care for it. In recent weeks, the site has been experimenting with a new interface for photos with replies on Windows and MacOS, showing them alongside the expanded image, among other changes. Many users feel that this is suspiciously similar to Facebook.
Twitter has tweaked its interface in a few new ways recently, and as always, users have had a strong reaction. Many do not care for buttons being moved, changed or added, as it disrupts well-ingrained habits and causes frustrating mis-clicks on the platform. In addition, many have complained that the changes are making Twitter more similar to Facebook — a comparison they do not want to be made about their preferred social media platform.
According to a report by Tech Weez, many of the new features are meant to change the behavior of bots who post spam in unrelated threads. They are changing the way Quoted Replies are displayed — both on desktop and mobile — as well as Pinned Lists, Fleets, Topics, Threated Replies and more.
All of this may play out well in the long run, but the change is not easy for long-time users to accept. Here is a look at how Twitter is reacting to changes on the site in real time.
'WHY?'
TWITTER THIS LAYOUT IS AWFUL, WHY DID YOU DO THIS
I FEEL LIKE IM LOOKING AT FACEBOOK OR SOMETHING pic.twitter.com/SV9aNJR9hV— 🏳️🌈♠️xanam🍃🍊 (@acerikus) April 21, 2020
'Please Stop'
twitter please stop updating your layout jesus christ pic.twitter.com/2WjjDqU88c— sd (@sdslayer100) April 22, 2020
'A Lot Like Facebook'
Twitter's new desktop layout is starting to look a lot like facebook... pic.twitter.com/nAPX6oCQrs— NaomiG🎏ANIMAL CROSSING JUNKIE (@NaomiGmbs) April 21, 2020
'Again'
Why did Twitter change its layout again pic.twitter.com/qwHTAyNShD— 🌟Simon Drillmont🌟 (@PikaMasterJesi) April 21, 2020
'Anxiety'
ngl but the twitter layout gives me anxiety bc im not used to it pic.twitter.com/opn3mFmLZ3— caitlyn (@caitlynhearts1d) April 22, 2020
Pictures and Links
I hate when I think I am clicking on a picture and it ends up being a link to another website.— Kyle Mullin (@james_the_fifth) April 22, 2020
'No One Was Asking for It'
This new Twitter layout for pc is somehow even worse now. Wtf @Twitter? Why do you feel the need to change things all the time when no one was asking for it...— Captain Peanut (@CapPeanut) April 22, 2020