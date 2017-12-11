Twitter Users Discover Why You Shouldn’t Put Christmas Lights on Palm Trees

A viral Twitter photo proves why you shouldn’t put Christmas lights on palm trees, at least in Italy.

Why you don’t put Christmas lights on palm trees. pic.twitter.com/JC0AWmoxyN — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) December 10, 2017



The Twitter page You Had One Job tweeted out the above photo, which shows a busy shopping area lined with palm trees. Thanks to the lights on their trunks, they all have a phallic look to them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Why you don’t put Christmas lights on palm trees,” reads the caption.

It’s been retweeted over 41,500 times and liked over 85,100 times.

Several Twitter users tried to figure out the location of the unintentionally funny photo. It didn’t take long for some Italians to surprisingly take responsibility for it.

“IT’S CIVITANOVA MARCHE IN ITALY WE ARE PROUD OF OUR ITALIAN TRASH,” one person wrote.

IT’S CIVITANOVA MARCHE IN ITALY WE ARE PROUD OF OUR ITALIAN TRASH 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 — [Righetto] (@Ri_Ghetto) December 10, 2017

The picture was taken in Civitanova Marche, a town on the east coast of Italy. The local Cronache Maceratesi site traced the photo to American model Amanda Cerny, who posted it in her Instagram story.

Local officials told Cronache Maceratesi that they see how people are reacting to the lights and are laughing about it. Mauro Malatini, the president of the local merchant’s association, said it has helped bring some excitement to the area.

Here are other responses to the photo:

I hope Christmas doesn’t come early. — Jon Donahue (@JonDonahue) December 10, 2017



You see this as a reason not to light up palm trees, whereas I’m thinking this is exactly why one should always have lights on palm trees. — Pierre Corbett-Roy (@PierreCRoy) December 10, 2017

Photo credit: Twitter / @You Had One Job