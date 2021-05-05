Peloton Recalls All Treadmills Following Multiple Injuries, Child's Death

✖

Peloton has announced that it is recalling all its treadmills, following multiple reported injuries and a child's tragic death. According to CBS News, Peloton Interactive is recalling the Tread+ and Tread treadmills, after over 70 incidents of injury, broken bones, cuts, and death. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission joined Peleton in the announcement, as the CPSC had previously warned households with small children and pets to halt the use of the Tread+ treadmills immediately and keep the kids and pets away from the exercise equipment.

Peloton’s CEO John Foley issued a statement on the matter, saying, "The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families. I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize."

He continued, "Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety." Notably, customers can get more details from the recall page on Peloton's website.

Robert S. Adler, the Acting Chairman of the CPSC, issued a statement as well, noting the importance of this recall and commending Peloton for its focus on removing the unsafe equipment from public use. "I am pleased that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton have come to an agreement to protect users of the Peloton Tread+ and Tread products," he said. "The agreement, which the Commission voted this morning to accept, requires Peloton to immediately stop selling and distributing both the Tread+ and Tread products in the United States and refund the full purchase price to consumers who wish to return their treadmills."

Adler added, "The agreement between CPSC and Peloton is the result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers. I would like to thank the CPSC technical staff who have worked tirelessly to protect consumers and to warn the public. Today we have taken steps to prevent further harm from these two products."