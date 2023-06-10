The Unabomber Is Dead: Ted Kaczynski Has Died in Federal Prison

The Unabomber is dead. The Associated Press reports that the infamous serial bomber, whose real name is Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, died on Saturday at age 81. CBS News also confirmed Kaczynski's death.

No cause of death is known as of press time. Kristie Breshears, from the federal Bureau of Prisons tells AP that Kaczynski was found unresponsive in his prison cell early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead around 8 a.m. in Butner, North Carolina's federal prison medical facility.

The Unabomber's 17-year bombing campaign led to the deaths of three people: Hugh Scrutton, Thomas J. Mosser and Gilbert Brent Murray. Kaczynski's crimes also injured 23 people. In recent years, the Unabomber's crimes were dramatized in the TV series Manhunt. For more updates on the death of Ted Kaczynski, head over to CBS News.