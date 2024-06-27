Tumbler Cup Recalled 'Over Chemical and Ingestion Hazards': Details on Concerning NÜTRL Situation

There have been at least 43 reports of illness linked to the stainless steel tumbler cups, which may leak sulfuric and phosphoric acids.

Health officials in Canada are urging consumers to "immediately stop" use of certain tumblers amid a wave of illness reports. More than 30,000 Nütrl-branded tumblers, which were distributed as a promotional gift with NÜTRL seltzers, have been recalled after they were found to leak a chemical solution, according to a recall notice posted by Health Canada.

The recall, issued by Sunscope, affects approximately 33,000 tumblers, which were distributed to customers as a promotional gift alongside 12- or 15-packs of NÜTRL seltzers between April 29 and May 17, 2024. The 30 oz. (887 ml) stainless steel tumbler cup's are branded with the NÜTRL logo and sold at various liquor commissions and private retailers licensed to sell liquor throughout Canada.

The products were recalled due to a manufacturing defect in some of the tumblers that may result in "a chemical solution" becoming "trapped between the inner walls of the tumbler, which contains some levels of sulfuric and phosphoric acids. This solution may release when the tumbler is filled with liquid, posing a potential risk of serious injury." Health Canada said "the interaction between the solution and the tumbler may also result in elevated levels of iron, chromium, and nickel," with NÜTRL Canada adding in a statement that the chemical cleaning solution "chemical cleaning solution." Ingestion of the substances can lead to burning of the lips, tongue, throat, stomach, and other tissue damage, and nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea, while contact of the solution on the skin can result in blistering, burns, pain, and redness.

As of May 23, at least 43 people reported adverse reactions associated with the tumblers. Health Canada said those consumers "reported experiencing various symptoms, the most common of which were headache, nausea, cramping and/or abdominal pain, and diarrhea."

Due to the health risks associated with the tumblers, consumers have been urged to "immediately stop using the recalled tumblers" and contact Sedgwick. For more information, Health Canada advises consumers can call 1-866-846-1778 or email nutrltumblerca@sedgwick.com.

NÜTRL, which opened its distillery in Delta, B.C., in 2013, said in a statement, "NÜTRL Canada has been informed that Sunscope initiated a voluntary recall in Canada of a promotional tumbler cup due to a manufacturing defect that may present a safety hazard... Consumer safety is our top priority. Together with Sunscope and their distributor Staples Promotional Products Canada, we are working with Health Canada to proactively notify consumers."