Tsunami Warning Issued for US After Tonga Volcanic Eruption

The West Coast of the United States and Hawaii are under a tsunami advisory after a volcanic eruption in the Pacific Ocean. That includes the entire coastline from the California-Mexico border up through Alaska, with more detailed instructions for each area from local experts. An overview of the advisories was published by the National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon.

The NWS’ National Tsunami Warning Center advises Americans on the West Coast to “move away from the shorea nd head to high ground” in light of dangerous conditions. An advisory of this kind means “a dangerous wave is on the way,” though the severity and timing of the threat varies along the expansive coast. For instance, the National Weather Service Anchorage canceled the tsunami advisory for “all coastal areas of the Gulf,” noting that the threat was to “the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutians until further notice.”

Other prominent areas in danger include the entire coast of California including the San Francisco Bay, the entire Oregon coast including the Columbia River estuary coast and the coast of Washington state from the Oregon border to Slip Point and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast. The outer west coast of Vancouver Island is also under advisory, while down in Hawaii an advisory was issued and then canceled early on Saturday morning when the threat passed.

The potential tsunami stems from a volcanic eruption underseaon Saturday, near the nation of Tonga in the Pacific ocean. Weather satellites captured images of the massive disruption in the ocean’s surface. A tsunami advisory is a step below a “tsunami warning” but a step above a “tsunami watch” in the scale used by experts. It means that waves can reach a height of 1 to 3 feet, and strong currents are expected.

Experts warned people not to underestimate the threat, especially just by looking at the ocean themselves. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted: “Remember that a tsunami isn’t likely to look like a classic ‘breaking wave;’ it’s more of a massive surge of water that can rise quickly and with great power.”

So far, the impact on the nation of Tonga is unclear. According to a report by CBS News, all internet connectivity to the island was lost on Saturday evening. The last communication noted that 2.7-foot waves had been detected.

There is no word yet on when the tsunami advisories will end along the west coast. Experts are urging Americans to seek high ground and spread the word to friends and family.