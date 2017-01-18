Try This Day of Healthy Eating Inspired by Joanna Gaines

If you’ve started to decorate your home in Joanna Gaines‘ style, or if you regularly stalk her blog and social media for any Magnolia inspiration, you’re not alone. Aside from flipping run-down houses with her contractor husband Chip on Fixer Upper, designer Joanna Gaines also wears many other hats (read: mom, bakery owner, healthy cook, business owner, etc.), and fans simply can’t get enough.

As luck would have it, Candace Braun Davidson over at Delish decided to cook (and eat!) like JoJo, resulting in a day’s worth of Joanna Gaines-inspired healthy eating. These recipes are mouthwatering and super simple to put together. For now, we’ll eat this menu on repeat until Joanna’s dream of launching a cooking show comes true.

Check out the delicious Joanna Gaines-inspired recipes below!

BREAKFAST: MANGO SMOOTHIE

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango, cubed (or frozen mango if not in season)

150ml coconut milk (or replace with almond or regular milk)

100g pineapple pieces

100ml mango puree or pineapple juice

Instructions:

Place fruit, coconut milk and mango puree (or pineapple juice) into a blender and puree until smooth. Serve immediately.

LUNCH: SIMPLE QUINOA SALAD

Ingredients:

1 cup of uncooked quinoa

1 cup of green peas

1 cup of shelled edamame

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1½ tablespoon of fresh lemon juice

1½ tablespoon of fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon of salt

Optional: ¼ cup thinly sliced fennel

Instructions:

Cook quinoa according to package directions. Briefly boil peas and edamame; allow to cool. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, lemon and lime juice, salt and pepper. Mix quinoa, diced onion, edamame , peas and fennel together. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss until thoroughly mixed. And enjoy!

DINNER: MARGHERITA PIZZA

Ingredients:

1 (0.25-ounce) package active dry yeast

1 teaspoon white sugar

1 cup warm water (110º F)

2½ cups bread flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon dried basil

1 cup sauce

slices of fresh mozzarella

fresh basil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450º F. In a medium mixing bowl, dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes. Stir in flour, salt, dried basil and oil. Beat until smooth. Allow to rest for 5 minutes. On a lightly floured surface, pat or roll dough into a round. Move crust to a lightly greased pizza pan or peel dusted with cornmeal. Add toppings and bake for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown. Let baked pizza cool slightly before serving.

DESSERT: STRAWBERRY LEMONADE ICE CREAM PIE

Ingredients:

12 graham crackers, crushed into fine crumbs

2 tablespoons butter, melted

⅓ cup sugar 1 tablespoon heavy cream (optional)

2 cups fresh strawberries, diced

⅓ cup fresh lemon juice

1 pint (or 2 cups) vanilla ice cream, softened in refrigerator for 20-25 minutes

Instructions:

In a food processor, grind cookies into fine crumbs. Mix cookie crumbs with melted butter and sugar until mixture adheres to itself. If it’s still crumbly, add a tablespoon of heavy cream or water. Press crumb mixture into the bottom of a 9″ pie plate. Chill for at least 30 minutes. Place strawberries, lemon juice, and sugar in a medium saucepan and cook over medium heat until berries are softened and juices are released – about 15 minutes. Pour strawberry-lemon juice through a sifter into a medium bowl and refrigerate until cold. Mix softened ice cream with strawberry-lemon mixture. Scrape ice cream mixture into crust and smooth the top. Freeze firm for at least 6 hours or overnight. You can keep the pie in the refrigerator for up to a week. Serve with whipped cream and sliced strawberries if desired.

So there you have it — a day of eating like Joanna Gaines! Which recipes will you be making? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

