Trump's Reported Tax Records Spark More Stimulus Discourse
As Americans continue to react to President Donald Trump's tax return information, the conversation is placing renewed interest on stimulus checks. Direct payments to Americans had first been approved under the CARES Act in March, though as the economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic has continued, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have failed to strike a deal that would provide an additional round of relief.
Although Trump's tax filings have long been kept secret, the New York Times on Sunday published a report after obtaining 18 years' worth of the president's tax documents. According to the report, Trump paid no federal income taxes for 11 of the 18 years the Times looked at and, in 2016 and 2017, he paid just $750 in income tax per year. The filings also revealed that Trump is deeply in debt to the IRS and to private lenders, and is embroiled in a legal battle over an IRS audit that could have dire consequences for him.
The fact that Trump, a self-proclaimed billionaire, only paid $750 in income taxes, as well as the other reported details, has unsurprisingly proved controversial. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign even released a "Trump Tax Calculator" that reveals the difference in how much you paid in income taxes compared to the president. The report has also prompted more discussion on stimulus checks, with many expressing anger that the president was able to pay so little in taxes while the Congress has continued to fail to bring much needed relief to the people they are meant to serve. Keep scrolling to see the discussion currently taking place on Twitter.
Congress can keep their stimulus check... just let Americans pay $750 in taxes like Trump.— Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) September 28, 2020
Beyond the $750, let’s not skip over that Trump didn’t pay taxes for ten years straight. None of this is shocking, but it’s infuriating to constantly see that crowd scoff about handouts/stimulus checks, when they are only able to amass their wealth from...shortcuts and handouts.— 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) September 27, 2020
Trump figured the 1200 dollar stimulus was good enough because it would cover his taxes owed for two whole years.— Myster Jackson (@Sin_Say_TJ) September 29, 2020
Those who have lost their jobs and filed for unemployment pay more taxes than Trump. The same people the @SenateGOP and @senatemajldr screwed out of UI extension and a $1200 stimulus check. Vote THEM ALL OUT! #TaxFraudTrump— Monica Fraker (@FrakerMonica) September 27, 2020
My college student son who works independent contractor gigs to help support and put himself through college (and didn’t get anything in stimulus $ or unemployment when his work dried up this year because we claim him) paid more taxes than trump did in ‘16 and ‘17. https://t.co/XHqlVg3HQf— Susan Vollenweider (@EssephVee) September 28, 2020
Trump paid less in taxes for two years than the $1200 we got for corona. That’s how you know he doesn’t give a fuck about America; he contributed less than the bullshit insultingly low stimulus checks they cut us while stuffing their own pockets— Shayne Valencia (@ShayneDoesTweet) September 28, 2020
Someone check my math...but if Trump had paid all his taxes like he should’ve, I think every American could’ve gotten a $1,000,000 stimulus check.— Jess Bost, RICP (@lady__bost) September 28, 2020
I can’t believe Trump received a tax refund of $72.9 million dollars. Yet we dont have money for universal healthcare, rent support during a pandemic, stimulus checks, etc... And Trump is just one person. Imagine how much more money the U.S. is handing out to other wealthy folks.— Jimenez (@cooljays1) September 27, 2020
I could have paid Trump’s taxes with my stimulus check and still have some change leftover— Michael Albarenga (@albarengaMB) September 28, 2020
Trump paid almost 1 stimulus check on his taxes. 😳 pic.twitter.com/IvjT9FNu2j— M-A. StayFuckin’Legit🇨🇦🇨🇦☘️ (@BagdMilkSoWhat) September 28, 2020
This is disgusting. Millions of Americans are suffering from job lost and struggling to stay afloat but this Mofo pays $750 in taxes. Republicans couldn't even save Americans by giving them another stimulus but have no problem with Trump paying just $750 in taxes.— Keith (@keith72504) September 27, 2020
I think when Trump sent us that stimulus he was kinda like “Ok well let’s send them enough to pay their taxes and like $500 more for a takeout meal”.— 35 days until election. (@Maire_from_NJ) September 28, 2020
Trump thought a one-time $1200 stimulus cheque was more than enough cause that’s more than what he has paid in taxes.— Kyle Allen (@LiberalCanuck) September 27, 2020