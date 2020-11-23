Trump Campaign Cuts Ties With Lawyer Sidney Powell After Controversial Rudy Giuliani Press Conference

✖

Donald Trump's campaign is attempting to distance itself from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has made wild claims of voter fraud and conspiracy without evidence, claiming she is "not a member of the Trump legal team" just three days after Powell was front and center at a press conference with the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis, a Trump campaign legal adviser.

Powell previously was touted as part of the legal team attempting to reverse the outcome of the election, in which President-elect Joe Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes compared to Trump’s 232, but was denied by the campaign after an appearance on Newsmax Saturday in which she claimed, without evidence, that Trump lost Georgia because Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was bribed by an election systems company.

Sunday, the Trump campaign issued a statement saying Ms Powell was "practising law on her own" and was "not a member of the Trump legal team." Trump campaign lawyers Giuliani and Ellis said in the statement, "She is not a member of the Trump legal team. She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity."

Trump and Ellis previously described Powell as part of the team. On Nov. 14, the president tweeted, "I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!"

Powell was criticized for her outlandish accusations by Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week, with the conservative TV personality revealing on his show that he invited Powell to appear on his show to provide evidence of her claims, which "could amount to the single greatest crime in American history" if it were true. "When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her," Carlson said. "When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people in positions of authority, they told us Powell has never given any evidence either. Nor did she provide any today."

Powell told the Washington Examiner in response that she encourages journalists to "review all the materials" and "conduct their own investigations," which is why she would not appear on Carlson's show or show evidence of her claims. "Evidence continues to pour in, but a 5-minute television hit is not my focus now," she continued. "Collecting evidence and preparing the case are my top priorities."