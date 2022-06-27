Rudy Giuliani Reportedly Assaulted by Grocery Store Worker

On Sunday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was reportedly assaulted by a grocery store worker while campaigning for his son, Andrew Giuliani, who is in the Republican primary race for governor of New York. Deadline reported that the situation occurred in a ShopRite location in Staten Island. While the worker who committed the alleged crime has not been identified, they have been arrested following the incident.

The New York Post reported that Giuliani was slapped in the back by an unidentified ShopRite worker on Sunday. According to the publication, the incident left the controversial figure shaken. Eyewitness Rita Rugova-Johnson told the outlet, "I was stunned. I was shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy inside ShopRite." She continued, "We're talking, and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, 'Hey, what's up, scumbag?'" The individual was subsequently arrested at the store, but the exact charges were not made public.

Video of the “assault” on Rudy at ShopRite, where Rudy had the person arrested, and said if he wasn’t in better shape he would’ve fallen, cracked his skull, and died. pic.twitter.com/EpgSpPu2fk — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 26, 2022

Giuliani shared his side of the story with the New York Post. He said that he had exited the men's room at the grocery store when the incident occurred. The former lawyer for President Donald Trump claimed, "I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I'm thinking, what the — I didn't even know what it was. All of a sudden, I hear this guy say, 'You're a f–king scumbag,' then he moves away so nobody can grab him." Giuliani alleged that the individual made statements referring to the Supreme Court recently overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights.

"And he says, 'You, you're one of the people that's gonna kill women. You're gonna kill women,' " Giuliani claimed. "'You and your f–king friend are gonna kill women.' Then he starts yelling out all kinds of, just curses, and every once in a while, he puts in that woman thing." The worker allegedly said, "'You guys think you're saving babies, but you're gonna kill women.'" Giuliani said about the matter, "The Supreme Court made a decision. You don't go around attacking people because of it. I mean, go get it changed." The former NYC mayor said that he was the one who called the cops on the individual, saying that he wanted to make an "example" out of the case.