Tucker Carlson Calls out Trump Lawyer for Getting 'Angry' When Pressed for Evidence of Voter Fraud

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out Donald Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell for getting "angry" when he asked her for evidence supporting her claims of voter fraud. Powell is part of the Trump campaign attempting to reverse the outcome of the election, in which President-elect Joe Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes compared to Trump’s 232.

The campaign has failed to produce any evidence of their claims beyond individual sworn affidavits from citizens alleging to have witnessed something suspicious, and Biden's lead on Trump had held in the several states in which the president's legal team has filed largely unsuccessful legal challenges.

Tucker Carlson calls out Sidney Powell, saying he asked her for evidence to support her election fraud claims, but "she never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests, polite requests, not a page." "When we kept pressing she got angry and told us to stop contacting her." pic.twitter.com/IOlOdhp6MJ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 20, 2020

During a press conference Thursday with Rudy Giuliani, Powell alleged that the Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems used technology developed by former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, who died in 2013, and that the votes were being manipulated overseas for Biden. Neither Giuliani nor Powell has produced any evidence of vote manipulation, and a number of Republicans nationwide have criticized the claim, including Iowa's Sen. Joni Ernst, who called it, "absolutely outrageous," as per The Hill.

During Carlson's segment on Fox News, the conservative host said he reached out to Powell to invite her on the show or provide evidence, which "could amount to the single greatest crime in American history" if it were true. "When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her," Carlson said. "When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people in positions of authority, they told us Powell has never given any evidence either. Nor did she provide any today."

Carlson said he shared that interaction with the public because it's the truth, saying, "We care what’s true, and we know you care too." Powell told the Washington Examiner in response that she encourages journalists to "review all the materials" and "conduct their own investigations," which is why she refused to go on Carlson's show or provide evidence. "Evidence continues to pour in, but a 5 minute television hit is not my focus now," she continued. "Collecting evidence and preparing the case are my top priorities."