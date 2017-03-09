TRENDING: This Mom’s Brutally Honest Facebook Post About Motherhood Went Crazy Viral

Raising a human is no easy task — and one West Virginia mother wants to remind you to be a little more empathetic the next time you see a parent struggling with their children in public. Redbook has the scoop below!

In a Facebook post from August that has since gone crazy viral, mother of two Aly Brothers shared a photo of herself in the car, sobbing with frustration after a particularly difficult day with her kids.

“This is motherhood,” she wrote. “No fancy filters, no good lighting, no new lipstick. It’s messy hair that’s wet from the rain, yesterday’s makeup that I was too tired to wash off, and tears.”

“Motherhood is HARD,” she continued. “Single-motherhood is HARD. These tears started as the cashier of Giant Eagle handed me my receipt and continued for the entire drive home.”

As Brothers explained, she and her two kids had gone on a quick grocery run to pick up some chocolate milk when her “angel-faced toddlers” suddenly decided to show their less angelic sides. Her younger child cried non-stop and started throwing things, while her older child knocked things off the shelves before running to the freezer section and opening all the doors. Even though Brothers “stopped multiple times to compose [herself] and [her] children,” other patrons in the store just glared, clearly judging her based on her children’s behavior.

However, Brothers continued to keep her cool throughout the whole thing — that is, until she got to the register, where her children began to argue over a balloon.

