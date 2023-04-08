Multiple Fights Have Broken out at Kid Rock's Nashville Bar in Recent Weeks

Kid Rock's Nashville bar has recently been the site of a few rowdy confrontations. Two fights broke out at the Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Steakhouse in recent weeks, the first of which occurred on March 25. Heidi Willis, 50, was accused of hitting another woman and pulling her hair, according to Metro Nashville Police. The victim initially wanted to prosecute but changed her mind after learning the process, Scoop Nashville reported. Due to Willis' elevated level of intoxication, she was arrested and charged with public intoxication. On March 25, she was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail and released on a $100 cash bond. On the night of April 1, John J. Stone, 22, and his father, John Stone, 50, were involved in an altercation at Kid Rock's Bar. During the commotion, the two demanded that another patron be removed from the bar. As they were escorted outside, the son shouted at security and grabbed a woman's phone, according to police reports.

Taking note of their yelling and screaming, Metro Nashville Officers took the son into custody for his disruptive behavior, Scoop Nashville reported. Seeing his son detained, John Stone approached the officers and grabbed an officer's vest, attempting to pull him away. Officers eventually took John Stone to the ground, but he resisted until he was taken into custody. He was extremely intoxicated, and he had a handgun in his possession. A judicial commissioner set John J. Stone's bond at $1,000 when he was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail on April 1, according to Scoop Nashville. Similarly, John Stone, charged with assault, possessing a weapon while under the influence, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail on April 1. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $6,000.

The Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Steakhouse was established in 2018 by entrepreneurs Steve Smith and Al Ross, in partnership with Kid Rock, to create a $20 million, four-story entertainment venue and steakhouse that they said would feel like "one big patio." According to the bar's official website, "with five floors, four stages, and six bars, this gorgeous honky tonk can accommodate almost two thousand people," with large screen 4K TVs on every floor. A grand, two-story main stage can be seen from the first floor and mezzanine of the building; meanwhile, the rooftop of the building boasts panoramic views of Nashville's downtown district. The bar and restaurant got its own NASCAR stock car in October last year, reported Loudwire. As part of NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs, driver Daniel Suarez debuted his Kid Rock-sponsored No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the South Point 400 on October 16, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.