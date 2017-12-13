Google Reveals the Most-Searched Terms of 2017

Google has released its list of the top trending searches of the year, proving people across the country and the world wanted to learn more about one of the most powerful storms on record, Hurricane Irma, as well as other news events that rocked the media, like Hurricane Harvey, the Las Vegas shooting and the solar eclipse.

To determine the most popular trending searches, Google looked at its trillions of queries, filtered out spam and repeats, and identified searches that had the highest uptick in traffic compared with the previous year.

While you may see that Donald Trump doesn’t make the list in any category, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t a highly searched term; he was simply searched as much as he was in 2016.

Check out the top Google searches of 2017.

Top Google searches

The top global searches overall:

1. Hurricane Irma

2. iPhone 8

3. iPhone X

4. Matt Lauer

5. Meghan Markle

6. 13 Reasons Why

7. Tom Petty

8. Fidget Spinner

9. Chester Bennington

10. India National Cricket Team

The top U.S. searches overall:

1. Hurricane Irma

2. Matt Lauer

3. Tom Petty

4. Super Bowl

5. Las Vegas shooting

6. Mayweather vs McGregor fight

7. Solar eclipse

8. Hurricane Harvey

9. Aaron Hernandez

10. Fidget Spinner

Most-searched people

The most-searched people globally:

1. Matt Lauer

2. Meghan Markle

3. Nadia Toffa

4. Harvey Weinstein

5. Kevin Spacey

6. Gal Gadot

7. Melania Trump

8. Floyd Mayweather

9. Michael Flynn

10. Philippe Coutinho

The most-searched people in the U.S.:

1. Matt Lauer

2. Meghan Markle

3. Harvey Weinstein

4. Michael Flynn

5. Kevin Spacey

6. Bill O’Reilly

7. Melania Trump

8. Kathy Griffin

9. Milo Yiannopoulos

10. Gal Gadot

Most-searched news

Most-searched news events globally:

1. Hurricane Irma

2. Bitcoin

3. Las Vegas Shooting

4. North Korea

5. Solar Eclipse

6. Hurricane Harvey

7. Manchester

8. Hurricane Jose

9. Hurricane Maria

10. April the Giraffe

Most-searched news events in the U.S.:

1. Hurricane Irma

2. Las Vegas shooting

3. Solar Eclipse

4. Hurricane Harvey

5. Bitcoin Price

6. North Korea

7. Hurricane Jose

8. Hurricane Maria

9. April the Giraffe

10. DACA

Most-searched actors

Most-searched actors globally:

1. Meghan Markle

2. Kevin Spacey

3. Gal Gadot

4. Louis C.K.

5. Bill Skarsgård

6. Millie Bobby Brown

7. Tom Holland

8. Kaley Cuoco

9. Saoirse Ronan

10. Jason Momoa

Most-searched actors in the U.S.:

1. Meghan Markle

2. Kevin Spacey

3. Gal Gadot

4. Louis C.K

5. Meryl Streep

6. Bill Skarsgård

7. Millie Bobby Brown

8. Tom Holland

9. Maia Campbell

10. Tommy Wiseau

Most calorie searches

Most calorie searches in the U.S.:

1. Unicorn Frappuccino calories

2. Grand Mac calories

3. Naked Chicken Chalupa calories

4. Mac Jr calories

5. Cascara Latte calories

6. Triple Double Crunchwrap calories

7. Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato calories

8. Poke Bowl calories

9. Zima calories

10. McDonalds Ice Cream Cone calories

Most how-to searches

Most how-to searches globally:

1. How to make slime

2. How to make solar eclipse glasses

3. How to buy Bitcoin

4. How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor

5. How to make a fidget spinner

6. How to watch the solar eclipse

7. How to freeze your credit

8. How to play Powerball

9. How to screen record

10. How to lose belly fat fast

Most how-to searches in the U.S.:

1. How to make slime

2. How to make solar eclipse glasses

3. How to watch the solar eclipse

4. How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor

5. How to buy Bitcoin

6. How to freeze your credit

7. How to solve a rubix cube

8. How to make a fidget spinner

9. How to cook a turkey in the oven

10. How to screen record

Most-searched celebrity deaths

Most-searched celebrity deaths globally:

1. Tom Petty

2. Chester Bennington

3. Chris Cornell

4. Bill Paxton

5. Hugh Hefner

6. Aaron Hernandez

7. Lil Peep

8. 小林 麻央 (Mao Kobayashi)

9. Charlie Murphy

10. David Cassidy

Most-searched celebrity deaths in the U.S.:

1. Tom Petty

2. Aaron Hernandez

3. Chris Cornell

4. Bill Paxton

5. Hugh Hefner

6. Chester Bennington

7. Charlie Murphy

8. Lil Peep

9. Jim Nabors

10. David Cassidy

Most-searched movies

Most-searched movies globally:

1. IT

2. Wonder Woman

3. Beauty and the Beast

4. Logan

5. Justice League

6. The Fate of the Furious

7. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

8. Dunkirk

9. La La Land

10. Thor: Ragnorok

Most-searched movies in the U.S.:

1. IT

2. Beauty and the Beast

3. Wonder Woman

4. Get Out

5. Justice League

6. Logan

7. Baby Driver

8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

9. Hidden Figures

10. Dunkirk

Most-searched TV show

Most-searched TV shows globally:

1. Stranger Things

2. 13 Reasons Why

3. Big Brother Brasil

4. Game of Thrones

5. Iron Fist

6. Bigg Boss

7. Riverdale

8. American Gods

9. The Kapil Sharma Show

10. Mindhunter

Most-searched TV shows in the U.S.:

1. 13 Reasons Why

2. Game of Thrones

3. This Is Us

4. Iron Fist

5. Riverdale

6. Bachelor in Paradise

7. The Good Doctor

8. Santa Clarita Diet

9. Big Little Lies

10. American Gods