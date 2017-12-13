Google Reveals the Most-Searched Terms of 2017

Google has released its list of the top trending searches of the year, proving people across the country and the world wanted to learn more about one of the most powerful storms on record, Hurricane Irma, as well as other news events that rocked the media, like Hurricane Harvey, the Las Vegas shooting and the solar eclipse.
To determine the most popular trending searches, Google looked at its trillions of queries, filtered out spam and repeats, and identified searches that had the highest uptick in traffic compared with the previous year.
Videos by PopCulture.com
While you may see that Donald Trump doesn’t make the list in any category, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t a highly searched term; he was simply searched as much as he was in 2016.
Check out the top Google searches of 2017.
Top Google searches
The top global searches overall:
2. iPhone 8
3. iPhone X
4. Matt Lauer
7. Tom Petty
8. Fidget Spinner
10. India National Cricket Team
The top U.S. searches overall:
1. Hurricane Irma
2. Matt Lauer
3. Tom Petty
4. Super Bowl
6. Mayweather vs McGregor fight
8. Hurricane Harvey
10. Fidget Spinner
Most-searched people
The most-searched people globally:
1. Matt Lauer
3. Nadia Toffa
5. Kevin Spacey
6. Gal Gadot
7. Melania Trump
8. Floyd Mayweather
9. Michael Flynn
10. Philippe Coutinho
The most-searched people in the U.S.:
1. Matt Lauer
2. Meghan Markle
3. Harvey Weinstein
4. Michael Flynn
5. Kevin Spacey
6. Bill O’Reilly
7. Melania Trump
8. Kathy Griffin
9. Milo Yiannopoulos
10. Gal Gadot
Most-searched news
Most-searched news events globally:
1. Hurricane Irma
2. Bitcoin
3. Las Vegas Shooting
4. North Korea
6. Hurricane Harvey
7. Manchester
8. Hurricane Jose
9. Hurricane Maria
10. April the Giraffe
Most-searched news events in the U.S.:
1. Hurricane Irma
3. Solar Eclipse
4. Hurricane Harvey
5. Bitcoin Price
6. North Korea
7. Hurricane Jose
8. Hurricane Maria
9. April the Giraffe
10. DACA
Most-searched actors
Most-searched actors globally:
2. Kevin Spacey
3. Gal Gadot
4. Louis C.K.
5. Bill Skarsgård
6. Millie Bobby Brown
7. Tom Holland
8. Kaley Cuoco
9. Saoirse Ronan
10. Jason Momoa
Most-searched actors in the U.S.:
1. Meghan Markle
2. Kevin Spacey
3. Gal Gadot
4. Louis C.K
5. Meryl Streep
6. Bill Skarsgård
7. Millie Bobby Brown
8. Tom Holland
9. Maia Campbell
10. Tommy Wiseau
Most calorie searches
Most calorie searches in the U.S.:
1. Unicorn Frappuccino calories
2. Grand Mac calories
3. Naked Chicken Chalupa calories
4. Mac Jr calories
5. Cascara Latte calories
6. Triple Double Crunchwrap calories
7. Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato calories
8. Poke Bowl calories
9. Zima calories
10. McDonalds Ice Cream Cone calories
Most how-to searches
Most how-to searches globally:
1. How to make slime
2. How to make solar eclipse glasses
3. How to buy Bitcoin
4. How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor
5. How to make a fidget spinner
6. How to watch the solar eclipse
7. How to freeze your credit
8. How to play Powerball
9. How to screen record
10. How to lose belly fat fast
Most how-to searches in the U.S.:
1. How to make slime
2. How to make solar eclipse glasses
3. How to watch the solar eclipse
4. How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor
5. How to buy Bitcoin
6. How to freeze your credit
7. How to solve a rubix cube
8. How to make a fidget spinner
9. How to cook a turkey in the oven
10. How to screen record
Most-searched celebrity deaths
Most-searched celebrity deaths globally:
1. Tom Petty
3. Chris Cornell
4. Bill Paxton
5. Hugh Hefner
6. Aaron Hernandez
7. Lil Peep
8. 小林 麻央 (Mao Kobayashi)
9. Charlie Murphy
10. David Cassidy
Most-searched celebrity deaths in the U.S.:
1. Tom Petty
2. Aaron Hernandez
3. Chris Cornell
4. Bill Paxton
5. Hugh Hefner
6. Chester Bennington
7. Charlie Murphy
8. Lil Peep
9. Jim Nabors
10. David Cassidy
Most-searched movies
Most-searched movies globally:
1. IT
2. Wonder Woman
3. Beauty and the Beast
4. Logan
5. Justice League
6. The Fate of the Furious
7. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
8. Dunkirk
9. La La Land
10. Thor: Ragnorok
Most-searched movies in the U.S.:
1. IT
2. Beauty and the Beast
3. Wonder Woman
4. Get Out
5. Justice League
6. Logan
7. Baby Driver
8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
9. Hidden Figures
10. Dunkirk
Most-searched TV show
Most-searched TV shows globally:
3. Big Brother Brasil
5. Iron Fist
6. Bigg Boss
7. Riverdale
8. American Gods
9. The Kapil Sharma Show
10. Mindhunter
Most-searched TV shows in the U.S.:
1. 13 Reasons Why
2. Game of Thrones
3. This Is Us
4. Iron Fist
5. Riverdale
8. Santa Clarita Diet
10. American Gods