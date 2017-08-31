2-Year-Old Wets Herself After Flight Attendant Bans Her From Business Class Bathroom

One grandmother is “enraged” after her 2-year-old granddaughter wet herself when an Air Canada flight attendant banned her from using the business class bathrooms.

Stacey Osmond told CBC News that even though she bought plane tickets close to the restroom on her 5-and-a-half-hour flight from Nova Scotia to Calgary specifically for her granddaughter Ruby, a flight attendant turned her away.

“The second or third time I tried to take Ruby to the bathroom, the flight attendant told me, ‘I can’t have you coming up here anymore,’” Osmond told CBC News. “I said, ‘She’s a baby. I was given those seats by a booking agent for that reason, so that she would be close to the bathroom.’”

She claims that the flight attendant responded, “That doesn’t matter, you are not to come up here.”

She says she didn’t fight back or argue with the flight attendant because she didn’t want to make a scene in front of Ruby.

Osmond says she couldn’t take Ruby to another bathroom because a beverage cart was blocking the way, and upon returning to her seat, Ruby wet herself and was forced to sit in her own urine for about three hours. Ruby had been fully potty trained for months and so Osmond didn’t have a change of clothes in her carry-on bag.

“I was enraged,” Osmond said. “I sat there, still having to play with Ruby with a smile on my face, while I was just full of anger because of this woman, especially after she peed in her pants. I got some napkins off the flight attendant and I put them underneath her so she could sit on them.”

Air Canada has since offered Osmond a 25 percent discount on her next flight, a $200 voucher and toys for Ruby, but the tokens mean little to the upset grandmother.

“I would have liked a little common courtesy,” Osmond told Scary Mommy. “You can’t just treat the passengers beyond the curtain like they are not worth your time. Air Canada would not be able to operate on business class alone. And I didn’t pay $1600 to be treated like garbage.”