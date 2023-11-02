TikTok Star Sabrina Durán Murdered by Masked Man in Chile

TikTok star Sabrina Durán, better known to her thousands of followers as the "TikTok Narco Queen," has died. Durán, 24, was reportedly shot and killed by masked men in the Chilean capital of Santiago on Tuesday, Oct. 24, Elperiodico reported, per the Daily Star.

According to reports, the TikTok star was making her way to a nail salon when she was approached by several men, who were wearing masks. The men fired a total of eight shots at Durán. Video captured by bystanders showed the men intercepting Durán on the road and firing multiple shots. The young star could be seen lying face down in the middle of the road and attempting to get back on her feet when more shots were fired. The suspects then used Durán's vehicle to flee the scene.

24-year-old Sabrina Durán had grown quite a following on TikTok for her beauty videos, but she had an even more dangerous following in Chile’s web of underground crime.



Durán, who led a gang along with her brothers as enforcers, had gained recognition for stealing cars and being… pic.twitter.com/IAVm6mc5Qp — Posts About Crime (@Malganis0202) October 28, 2023

Durán dies from her injuries later that day, per Vice, and her vehicle was later found in flames in the town of Quilicura. At this time, a motive for the fatal shooting is unclear, but sources with knowledge of the investigation said, per the Daily Mail, the shooting was linked to "settling scores." Police said in a statement. "it was in cold blood, at nine in the morning. She died instantly." Police major Leonel Muñoz added, "we are expanding the field of investigation to see if there are more motivating (factors)."

Durán was a well-known TikTok star who now boasts more than 600,000 followers. The social media personality gained her large following by promoting beauty products since 2021. However, she was also well-known for her "bad girl" image, gaining recognition for stealing cars and being involved in the drug business and earning herself the nickname "TikTok Narco Queen." In 2022, per the Daily Star, Durán was arrested and sentenced to three years in jail on drug trafficking charges, with authorities alleging that she was the leader of a local drug gang. According to the Daily Mail, Durán attempted to escape prison by jumping from the third floor with other inmates, though they were all captured. She had been serving the final part of her sentence on supervised release, reports said.

Durán uploaded her last TikTok video on Monday, just hours before her death the following day. In the video, the star reviewed items she was sent by DCM cosmetic. Chanel Morales, the company's owner, said, "I looked to her because she has many followers. She attracted a lot of attention on TikTok because she was the Narco Queen, a bad girl, but her appearance and voice demonstrated the opposite. She was very sweet. She liked to support virtual small and medium companies."