TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dies by Suicide at 46

TikTok sensation Bobby Moudy has died at the age of 46. His death has been ruled a suicide. TMZ reported on the tragedy amid the family releasing a statement on Moudy's devastating loss. The family wrote: "Bobby was a loving father, husband, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer, and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock." Financial troubles coupled with mental health issues are what is said to have led him to the decision. He died at his home in Mississippi, though details are not yet fully clear regarding the discovery and how he took his own life.

The family's account boasted more than 500k followers and features videos of Moudy, his wife, and their kids. He shared his life as a husband and father via comedy. His death comes as a complete shock to his wife, who spoke with the media outlet and said she had no idea her husband was struggling so severely. A rep for Rankin County, Mississippi revealed to TMZ that the Moudy home was recently sold at auction after going into foreclosure. Jennifer says she was in the dark about it.

"I've known him for 22 years. The financial issues were not something me and his friends and family were aware of. And he had the personality to not want to burden others," she said. More than anything, she wants people who are in crisis to reach out for help.

Family friends have established a GoFundMe to help the family through their loss and financial struggles. Thus far, $75k out of the $100k goal has been raised. The next steps will be grief counseling for both Jennifer and their children who are currently ages 10, 12, and 19. She says despite the family's newfound financial struggles, their daughter Kaytlin will still be able to go to college in the fall.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.