Tiger Kills Zookeeper at Zoo in England

A tiger killed a zookeeper Monday at Hamerton Zoo Park in England, about 80 miles north of London, the BBC reports.

“A tiger had entered an enclosure with a keeper. Sadly the female zookeeper died at the scene,” Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement.

Police were called to the zoo late Monday morning, and the tiger never escaped the enclosure during the incident. No visitors were injured, and visitors were evacuated from the area when the incident began.

The zookeeper has not been identified, and officials do not suspect foul play in her death.

“This appears to have been a freak accident,” the zoo said in a statement. “All our thoughts and sympathies are with our colleagues, friends and families at this dreadful time.”

Update Hamerton Zoo Park: A keeper sadly died when a tiger entered the enclosure with her. At no point did the tiger escape from enclosure. — Cambs police (@CambsCops) May 29, 2017

A visitor to the zoo said, “We got to the zoo at opening time, around 11:45. We were close to the tiger enclosure when a member of staff shouted for everyone to leave the park quickly and immediately.”

Added another patron, “Then staff were running towards the tigers and lions area. We were all told to leave the park. But after 20 minutes everyone was allowed back in. Staff asked us to leave again. They’re not saying what happened. However, they were great. They were calm, just doing their job.”

The investigation is ongoing and the zoo will remain closed Tuesday.