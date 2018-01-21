Zach Braff Laments Fan With Tide Pod Tattoo

Scrubs actor Zach Braff expressed his disappointment in the human race on Saturday after spotting a Tide Pod tattoo, proving that at least it’s safer than eating them.

Braff posted a photo of the tattoo, which shows the pod surrounded by text reading, “Forbidden Fruit.” “We’re doomed,” the actor wrote.

However, this is not the only Tide Pod tattoo you can find on the web. A video on YouTube shows a man with a Tide Pod tattoo on his buttocks.

For some inexplicable reason, teens and children started taking part in the “Tide Pod Challenge” in December, and it continued into January. People started filming themselves eating the Tide Pods, which are poisonous.

Procter and Gamble, which makes Tide, rushed to release a statement and asked YouTube to take down videos of the “Tide Pod Challenge.” The company also enlisted Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowksi for PSAs.

“Our laundry pacs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes and they’re used safely in millions of households every day,” the company said. “They should be only used to clean clothes and kept up, closed and away from children. They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if it is meant as a joke.”

A few enterprising restaurants found a unique way to both cash in on the trend and get people to stop eating them. Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn introduced stuffed mozzarella squares topped with dyed cheese. Hurts Donut in Missouri began making donuts with orange and blue frosting to make them look like Tide pods.

Eating Tide pods is not only dangerous, it also tastes bad. The pods are in plastic wrapping that keeps the chemicals under pressure. Once you bite on them, they explode.

“The chemicals can cause burns on the back of mouth and down the esophagus,” Jana L. Anderson of the Mayo Clinic told Buzzfeed. “That’s why the body typically immediately revolts and people vomit, because the stomach is burning.”

Brands that make laundry detergent pods have been warning about the dangers of eating them for years. In August 2013, a seven-month-old Florida baby died after eating one.

Photo credit: Twitter/ Zach Braff