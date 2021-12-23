This Small Costco Item Costs $37,000

Costco is typically known as the place for big savings, but one very small item with a very exorbitant price tag is turning some heads. A Costco member who headed to a recently opened Costco location in Melbourne, Florida sent social media ablaze when they shared an image of a single bottle of liquor that was selling for well over $30,000.

Located alone on a shelf at the Costco warehouse, the single bottle of The Singleton 54-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky could easily have been passed by without much attention. However, the redditor, with the username savvywifesavvylife, was sidelined by the hefty price tag just above the bottle. The single bottle of The Singleton 54-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky costs $36,999 at Costco, with the Reddit user dubbing it their “favorite find.” The unique and especially high-priced item quickly generated plenty of buzz, shock, and confusion from Reddit users.

Commenting on the post, one person pointed out that “every sip (15ml per sip) of that scotch costs almost as much as an average family of 4’s monthly expenditure on grocery (~$800).” Several people said they would be far too scared to get anywhere close to the bottle, with one person writing, “I’d be scared to be within 10 feet of it” as another person joked, “imagine someone accidently backing a fork lift into that case.” Somebody else quipped that they “like the idea of someone this rich who does their own shopping and buys everything else in bulk to save money. Priorities.” Another person noted that the bottle equates to “$740 in rewards,” though that wasn’t much of a selling point for somebody else who wrote, “i’d rather get a car than a bottle of scotch.”

While shelling out $37,000 for a single bottle of liquor may seem a little outrageous, it turns out that Costco is actually sticking to its reputation of offering low prices and big savings. One Reddit user noted that $36,999 is “not a bad price” for the liquor, as a quick search shows that it typically goes for thousands of dollars more. The Singleton 54 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, the same item sitting alone on the Costco shelf in Florida, has a price tag of $44,000 on Caskers, a New York-based business that “curates the best craft and rare spirits from around the world and delivers them to your door.” The official description for the liquor on the site reads, “this is the oldest The Singleton expression to date. Crafted more than half a century ago in 1966, the whisky was finished in a Pedro Ximenez sherry-seasoned cask before being bottled at 88.2 proof.”