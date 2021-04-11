This Old Disney Channel Music Video Is Getting Absolutely Roasted Right Now

By Michael Hein

A music video featuring the biggest Disney Channel stars of the early-2000s is making the rounds on social media, and viewers are laughing over the cultural artifact. The clip comes from the "Disney Channel Circle of Stars," which recorded two music videos in 2003 and 2005. It has fans feeling nostalgic and embarrassed all at the same time.

The Disney Channel Circle of Stars included Hilary Duff, Raven-Symoné, Orlando Brown, Anneliese van der Pol and Kyla Pratt At a time when all of them were stars on various Disney Channel original series. This week, their music video for "Circle of Life" from The Lion King soundtrack went viral, with fans laughing over the dated fashion and forced vibratos. The group recorded another video for "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella in 2005. These two videos appeared on Disney DVD releases throughout the decade as a special feature, including The Lion King Special Edition, Cinderella Platinum Edition DVD and others.

Disney tried to revive the Circle of Stars concept in 2014 as well, casting newer stars for a version of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from the Frozen soundtrack. However, social media is more preoccupied with the older version, which is getting roasted as we speak. Here is a look at what people are saying about the old video.

The nostalgia put fans right back in the room where they remembered seeing this video for the first time, prompting all kinds of references to early-2000s aesthetics.

In hindsight, fans laughed that Disney forced all of its stars to get in on musical numbers, even if they never sang in their respective TV shows and showed no interest in a music career. This convention of teen media has gradually fallen away since then.

Orlando Brown's personal life has been a string of scandals in the years since Everybody Loves Raven went off the air, but fans pointed out that he released other music videos as well. Some were just as odd as "Circle of Life."

Many fans felt like their love for this era of Disney Channel shows was now vindicated, believing that all those series still hold up.

Others felt the opposite — saying that they remembered these covers sounding better when they were younger. A few also questioned the sound mixing and engineering on these tracks.

While other stars have had moments of controversy and growing pains, fans argued that Raven-Symoné has come through it all the most unscathed.

Diversity

Finally, fans felt that these videos showed that Disney's diversity and representation was actually better in those days than it is today, and they hoped to see more A-list Black American stars like Raven taking center stage.

