This Old Disney Channel Music Video Is Getting Absolutely Roasted Right Now

A music video featuring the biggest Disney Channel stars of the early-2000s is making the rounds on social media, and viewers are laughing over the cultural artifact. The clip comes from the "Disney Channel Circle of Stars," which recorded two music videos in 2003 and 2005. It has fans feeling nostalgic and embarrassed all at the same time.

The Disney Channel Circle of Stars included Hilary Duff, Raven-Symoné, Orlando Brown, Anneliese van der Pol and Kyla Pratt At a time when all of them were stars on various Disney Channel original series. This week, their music video for "Circle of Life" from The Lion King soundtrack went viral, with fans laughing over the dated fashion and forced vibratos. The group recorded another video for "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella in 2005. These two videos appeared on Disney DVD releases throughout the decade as a special feature, including The Lion King Special Edition, Cinderella Platinum Edition DVD and others.

Disney tried to revive the Circle of Stars concept in 2014 as well, casting newer stars for a version of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from the Frozen soundtrack. However, social media is more preoccupied with the older version, which is getting roasted as we speak.