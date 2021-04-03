✖

Nick Jonas threw some shade at the Disney Channel when responding to a TikTok challenge this week. He could not think of a way to show his followers he was on the Disney Channel without telling them because the Jonas Brothers' sitcom Jonas was short-lived. The show only lasted two seasons and was nowhere near as memorable as Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana.

"Oh, I love this one," Nick, 28, said in the clip on Friday. "'Tell me you were on the Disney Channel without telling me you were on Disney Channel.'" The "Spaceman" singer thought about it for a minute, but he could not think of a memorable quote from their show. "See that's the thing... Our show got canceled after just two seasons, and we didn't have any famous quotes."

Tell me you were on Disney Channel. pic.twitter.com/34ijADjWfp — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) April 2, 2021

Jonas ran for two seasons between May 2009 and October 2010. It was created by Michael Curtis and Roger S.H. Schulman, with Nick and brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas playing fictional versions of themselves as high school musicians. In the second season, they moved to Los Angeles, so the show was re-titled Jonas L.A. The series had a difficult birth, as the pilot was shot in 2007, but the series was delayed because of the Writers Guild of America strike that began that year. The Jonas Brothers also became a sensation without a TV show, thanks to the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rick and the Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience film. While Hannah Montana ran for four seasons, Jonas was canceled after its second aired.

By the time the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019 to release their album Happiness Begins and the documentary of the same name, their view on the series soured. In the documentary, Nick said filming a second season was a "big regret," notes E! News. "We shouldn't have done that," Nick continued. "It really stunted our growth. I feel like it was just a bad move. It was just not the time. Literally, we couldn't evolve because of it."

Joe, 31, agreed, adding that the versions of themselves they played on the show "just didn't feel like us anymore," adding, "It felt young and we were becoming adults." Kevin, 33, was more straightforward. "The show was not good," he said in Happiness Begins.

Although Jonas did not work, the Jonas Brothers did have hits with Disney's Camp Rock franchise. The trio and Demi Lovato starred in two movies together, Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). Those Disney days are long behind Nick though. Last month, he released his fourth solo album, Spaceman, which includes the title track and "This Is Heaven."