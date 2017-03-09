The Reason This Before And After Taken 2 Minutes Apart Is Everywhere Right Now

We’ve all scrolled through our Instagram feeds and seen one mirror selfie after the next from our favorite #fitspo accounts. The thing about fitspiration is that it can be extremely motivating at some points — and extremely discouraging at others. (After all, if I dedicated my life to looking good for the Insta, I could be thinner/fitter/more toned/etc… right?)

>> Read more: 7 Body-Positive Instagrams You’re Not Following (But Should Be)

Videos by PopCulture.com

The next time you’re feeling discouraged by someone else’s impressive results, remember what The Biggest Loser trainer Jen Widerstrom confirmed in an Instagram post: the angle (and lighting) is everything!

Widerstrom posted a photo collage of two selfies side by side, one taken two minutes after the first. In the first photo, she’s sitting in a relaxed, seated pose. In the second, she’s standing in the mirror, hip cocked, muscles flexed.

The 34-year-old fitness guru wrote in the caption, “Oh oh it’s magic, you knowwwwww. We all look like this when we sit. Don’t stress about the way your body looks in certain positions. These photos were taken 2 minutes apart!”

A photo posted by jenwiderstrom (@jenwiderstrom) on Sep 18, 2016 at 12:01pm PDT

Widerstrom shows that of course your body is going to look different in different positions. Life isn’t all rainbows and mirror selfies, and comparing ourselves to others usually won’t leave us feeling super confident.

“I had to post this because I need people to feel less alone,” Widerstrom told People Magazine. “I experience the same insecurities and negative headspace that everybody else does. I feel the reaction has been so large because it perhaps has given others permission to accept their bodies, and not label them in certain ways just because they’re sitting in certain positions. I may be in the public eye, but we’re all the same.”

>> Read more: This Could Be The Best Before And After Photo We’ve Ever Seen

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!