Thanksgiving Forecast 2023 Revealed

As Thanksgiving 2023 arrives, many are wondering what the weather forecast has in store. We now have an idea of what to expect on Turkey Day around the nation, thanks to the folks at The Weather Channel. They have forecast “a low pressure system tracked through the West this past weekend and is finishing its cross-country trek as it moves off the East Coast today. This system will likely bring travel delays due to rain, wind and even some snowflakes.”

According to the expert meteorological team over at TWC, “Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible toward the Southeast coast Wednesday. A few rain or snow showers are likely in the Pacific Northwest Wednesday.” On Thanksgiving Day, “the system in the Northwest will spread snow into portions of the interior West. TWC also stated that, after Thanksgiving, “additional low pressure systems will bring rain and some snow to much of the central and eastern United States.”

When it comes to weather issues that East Coast Americans will be facing, this seems to be the region with the most challenging travel conditions due to extensive rain storms. According to the National Weather Service, “Widespread rainfall and locally heavy rain along the East Coast are expected to taper off by this evening. Accumulating snow today across northern New England and especially over northern Maine.”

“A white Thanksgiving is on tap for northern and central Rockies as arctic air intrudes the northern tier of the country on Thanksgiving Day into Friday,” the NWS added. “A low pressure complex that had brought a round of soaking rain across much of the eastern U.S. on Tuesday is in the process of moving off the East Coast early this morning. However, the Carolinas and New England will likely see precipitation lingering longer today as rain tapers off in other areas along the East Coast.

“Cold air trapped in New England will support snow today as the center of a low pressure system passes just to the south. Up to 8 inches of snow is forecast for portions of northern Maine,” the NEWS continued. “By Thanksgiving morning, the low pressure system will largely move off the East Coast, bringing clearing skies just in time for Thanksgiving festivities. Nevertheless, much of the Northeast will likely contend with blustery conditions as the storm is forecast to deepen quite rapidly just off to the east. Some snow showers are forecast to resume over interior New England by Thanksgiving evening as an arctic front approaches from the west.” Make sure to check your local weather conditions at weather.gov before venturing out too far this Thanksgiving holiday.