Texas School Shooting: The Internet Mourns Those Killed

In wake of the Texas high school shooting, many have taken to social media to mourn those killed in the tragedy.

This is Sabika, she’s a friend of ours and she’s an exchange student from Pakistan. Today, she was killed in the school shooting of Santa Fe, Texas. I never took this personally but now I’m devastated and I think something should be done. This could be any of us. pic.twitter.com/raJ2KurL27 — Boutaina (@Boutayn62531577) May 18, 2018

“So sorry to Santa Fe this is insane the murders need to STOP is well past time to end it once was more than enough,” wrote one person on Twitter

“My heart and prayers goes out to everyone who have been effected by the Santa Fe, Texas school shooting,” tweeted someone else. “My heart is so broken.”

Prayers go out to the victims & their families in the Sante Fe high school shooting in Texas. 🙏🏼

This is the 22nd school shooting in the year of 2018! — Mai Mai™️ (@MaisiaD) May 18, 2018

Sadness. Makes me so sad. From one who lives in the state where [Columbine] and the [Aurora Theater Shooting] happened,” commented one concerned Twitter user. “I’m out of words to describe my feelings. I can only send [love] to the parents, friends and family of [Santa Fe Shooting].”

Our thoughts & prayers go out to the entire Santa Fe Community, the students, the families, the administration, & the first responders! May God’s grace & strength comfort you in the days to come! pic.twitter.com/rxnYrVKpat — Texas Empire (@texasempirehit) May 18, 2018

“And with every shooting my heart breaks a little more. Sending all my love to Santa Fe. Though what good that does I just don’t know,” added another.

My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the families effected by the horrible shooting today at Santa Fe High School In Texas. #Texas pic.twitter.com/XAakwQfGfi — Mr. Terrific ™ (@RealMrTerrific) May 18, 2018

Many politicians have commented on the shooting, with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry among them, tweeting, “Praying for the victims and their families of the Sante Fe high school shooting in Texas. Thank you to the first responders and medical professionals for their swift response.”

“As soon as we see the name of a high school trending, we know it’s a school shooting. This isn’t normal and none of us should accept it as normal,” tweeted Sen. Ed Markey.

As soon as we see the name of a high school trending, we know it’s a school shooting. This isn’t normal and none of us should accept it as normal. #SantaFeHighSchool — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 18, 2018

As has been reported, a 17-year-old student named Dimitrios Pagourtzis is suspected of opening fire in the Santa Fe high school, killing 10 people and injuring numerous others. He is currently in police custody.