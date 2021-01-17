Texas Realtor Jenna Ryan Asks Donald Trump for Pardon After Capitol Riot Arrest

✖

Jenna Ryan, the Frisco, Texas realtor who flew a private jet to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 and was seen at the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riot, said she deserves to be pardoned by President Donald Trump. Ryan was arrested on Friday at the FBI field office in Dallas, where she turned herself in. She faces two charges related to taking part in the riot, but was released from custody and returned to her Carrollton home.

Outside of her home late Friday, she spoke with CBS11, and said she is a "normal person" who listened "to my president who told me to go to the Capitol." She claimed she was "displaying my patriotism while I was there and I was just posting and I wasn't trying to do anything violent and I didn’t realize there was actually violence." She went on to apologize to families who were affected by the "negative environment," adding that she "really" loves people and is "not a villain."

This is Jena Ryan of Frisco, TX.

She was at the Capitol insurrection, saying it was “one of the best days of my life.” She took a private jet there, & live-streamed her threats of vandalism. She entered the Capitol. She’s a real estate broker & life coach https://t.co/oFpF8B6MTU pic.twitter.com/4aUZDVR8PS — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 13, 2021

Ryan, 50, was charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, reports the Dallas Morning-News. The FBI later executed a warrant at her home.

FBI special agent Amie C. Stemen also detailed the social media posts Ryan shared, including one in which she says "We're gonna go down and storm the Capitol." Another photo showed Ryan standing next to a broken window at the U.S. Capitol. "Window at the capital (sic). And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next," Ryan wrote in the tweet. In one video, Ryan even identified herself, telling followers, "Y'all know who to fire for your realtor, Jenna Ryan for your realtor."

She posed for a picture with a threat “to the news” pic.twitter.com/aZWBMiq6Cn — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 13, 2021

Ryan thinks everyone who is facing charges from the riot, which resulted in the deaths of five people and failed to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory, should be pardoned. “I’m facing a prison sentence," she told CBS11. "I think I do not deserve that and from what I understand, every person is going to be arrested that was there, so I think everyone deserves a pardon, so I would ask the President of the United States to give me a pardon."

Ryan does not feel any "sense of shame or guilt" from her actions and said she was "basically" following Trump, who she repeatedly referred to as "my" president. "I was following what we were called to do. He asked us to fly there. He asked us to be there. So I was doing what he asked us to do," she said. One thing she did worry about was what people were saying about her online and how it would affect her real estate work.