Capitol Riot: Man in Viral Photo Carrying Confederate Flag Into Building Arrested and Charged

A man captured in a viral photo carrying a Confederate flag into the Capitol Building during last week's riot has been arrested and charged. According to CBS News, Kevin Seefried has been taken into custody by authorities and charged with unlawful entry into a restricted area, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and depredation of government property. His son, Hunter Seefried, has also been arrested and hit with the same charges.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia issued a statement on the charges, explaining that the Seefried men are alleged to have entered the Capitol building through a broken window. Video footage allegedly shows Hunter punching out the window with a two-by-four. Kevin was later photographed carrying a Confederate flag through the halls of the Capitol, per the U.S. Attorney's office. Court documents revealed that Kevin admitted to bringing the flag from his Delaware home, where it is usually displayed outside.

One of Hunter's co-workers spoke with FBI agents, telling them that he "bragged about being in the Capitol with his father on January 6, 2021." According to court documents, the Seefried's each participated in voluntary separate interviews with the FBI personnel on Tuesday. The documents reveal that Kevin told law enforcement "that he had traveled with his family from Delaware to the District of Columbia to hear President Trump speak and that he and Hunter Seefried participated in a march from the White House to the Capitol led by an individual with a bull horn."

In addition to the Seefrieds, many other members of the pro-Trump mob who stormed the Capitol have found themselves wanted by federal authorities. Former firefighter Robert Sanford of Pennsylvania was recently taken into custody as well, after being identified as a man who allegedly threw an empty fire extinguisher at police officers. Three officers were hit, one of which was not wearing a helmet at the time. Sanford has been charged with four federal counts: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly or disruptive conduct on capitol grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers while engaged in the performance of official duties.