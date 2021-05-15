Barry Morphew Reportedly Used Missing Wife Suzanne in Voter Fraud Before Arrest for Her Potential Murder

✖

The startling case of Suzanne Morphew's disappearance and the actions of her husband Barry Morphew continue to provide twists and turns. While authorities have placed Barry Morphew under arrest facing potential murder charges, a new allegation has emerged that will make onlookers shake their head.

Despite his wife disappearing in May 2020, Barry Morphew allegedly submitted her general election mail-in ballot for the 2020 election. Not only was she already missing, there was already an investigation into her disappearance, making the ballot suspect.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office was notified of the suspected voter fraud in October 2020 after the missing Morphew's ballot was mailed in nearly completed. According to Fox News, the ballot envelope was not signed by the voter, but it did feature Barry Morphew's writing elsewhere.

"However, the ballot did have a handwritten date of 10/15/2020 on the designated date line and the handwritten name of Barry Lee Morphew on the designated signature line of the Witness's Legal Name," court papers read according to Fox News. Even more interesting, the ballot was reportedly cast in favor of former President Donald Trump.

FBI Agents then spoke with Morphew on April 22 and questioned his decision to submit her ballot. "Just because I wanted Trump to win," court documents allege, adding that he allegedly felt "she was going to vote for Trump anyway." He also felt that others were already cheating, making his alleged decision appropriate.

Suzanne Morphew's body has not been recovered or found since her disappearance in May 2020. Despite the lack of a body, District Attorney Linda Stanley said those investigating the missing wife had enough evidence to charge her husband with first-degree murder. Fox News cites deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant as enough to seal the charges. Barry Morphew was arrested on May 5 and is being held without bond before his expected return to court on May 27. No plea has been submitted yet.