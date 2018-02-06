Texas House Reported Stolen Was Possibly Repossessed

A Texas vacation home that was reported stolen was likely actually repossessed.

According to the Associated Press, investigators now believe that a vacation home in Madisonville, Texas that was reported missing by the owners was possibly repossessed. Sgt. Larry Shiver, who is working on the case, said Monday that the home was likely repossessed and the Texas couple are likely victims of alleged financial issues of the previous owner, whom deputies had served financial-related civil papers.

The house was reported stolen after Lonnie Harrison drove to the property from his home in Houston, Texas, only to discover that the entire structure was missing, ABC 13 Eyewitness News reported.

“Nothing. Nothing that I wanted to see. I didn’t see the house,” Harrison said. “All I saw were blocks and pipes sticking out. The whole house gone. Everything except the blocks.”

After calling his wife, Jo Harrison, and informing her of their missing house, he then called the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

“I said, ‘You know this is really going to sound strange, but I need to report a stolen house.’ They were like, ‘A house?’ I said yes. We have 10 acres and had a little cabin and the cabin is gone,” said Jo Harrison. “Give us a call. Call the Madisonville Sheriff’s Department and let them know what you see. We really would like to have our house back.”

The couple had purchased the one-bedroom, one-bathroom prefabricated vacation home last year as a way to escape the busy city. They had last visited the property in early November.