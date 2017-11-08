Celebrities React to Texas Shooting

Trending

At least 24 people were killed in a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a community about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio. Celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences to the victims and their families.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett told NBC News before a press conference that “approximately 25 people” were deceased, including the shooter.

Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas told The New York Times he was briefed by law enforcement officials, who confirmed that the gunman was killed after a short chase with police in another county. It’s not clear if the gunman killed himself or was killed by police.

One of the victims was Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, the 14-year-old daughter of Pastor Frank Pomeroy. The pastor was in Oklahoma and told ABC News he was on his way back to the community.

Here is how celebrities reacted to the news.

Musicians Offer Their Thoughts & Prayers

Many musicians offered their thoughts and prayers to the Sutherland Springs community, including Britney Spears and Lady Gaga.

“My heart breaks over the news coming out of Texas,” Spears wrote.

 “My prayers are with the Sutherland Springs community.” Lady Gaga called for new gun control measures.

 

TV Stars’ Hearts Are Broken

Several comedians and TV stars also commented on the shooting, with some wondering what it will take for more gun control measures to be passed.

“Where’s the next mass shooting gonna be? Any guesses? Should we try to do anything we can to prevent it? No? Ok cool. Good luck out there,” comedian Billy Eichner wrote. 

 

 

Comedians Chime in

Other comedians responded to the tragedy as well. Andy Richter wondered, “If this isn’t a public heath crisis, what is? This sure isn’t freedom.”

“No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America. Please let’s all come together,” Sarah Silverman added.

Actors Call on Congress to Take Action

Other Hollywood stars want Congress to take action.

“CONGRESS- the Horror of #SutherlandSprings is on YOU. BAN #gunstocks NOW. Las Vegas was basically Yesterday! Shameful, complicit, no excuses,” Will & Grace star Debra Messing wrote.

Politicians Also Offer Condolences

Politicians also commented on the shooting after the news broke. President Donald Trump said he is getting updates while in Japan.

“May God be [with] the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan,” Trump wrote.

 

