Watch: Scary Moment as Texans Quarterback Shakes After Hitting His Head

Tom Savage hits head on ground, appears to have seizure while ref looks on, comes back in the game 5 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/gW9lYxDIwQ — TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) December 10, 2017

Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage suffered a scary situation on Sunday, when he began shaking on the ground after getting sacked and hitting his head.

The Texans were playing against the San Francisco 49ers when in the 2nd quarter of the game Savage was hit by 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil. Savage hit the ground and began to shake as if he was having a seizure.

Savage was pulled out of the game, evaluated by team officials, and then allowed to go back in as they seemed to think he did not have a concussion.

“Obviously, the spotter wanted him evaluated,” said Bill O’Brien, the Texans coach. “We evaluated him. At that time, made the determination to put him, that he was – not me, obviously the evaluators made the determination to put him back in the game.”

He then added, “And then he went back in the game and he came out and they evaluated him a little bit more.”

As Coach O’Brien stated, Savage was then pulled from the game a second time, and permanently, after officials grew concerned again that he could have potentially suffered some kind of brain trauma based on his playing and demeanor.

“They try to make the best decision for the player,” Coach O’Brien said.

“Whatever they see and the testing that they do they try to make the best decision with the player and they weren’t satisfied with the results of the second test so they decided to pull him, and that’s when he went into the locker room.”

There are no further specific updates on Savage at this time, but many of his fellow teammates claimed they didn’t notice a difference in Savage after he recovered from his hit.

“When he got back to the sideline he seemed fine and coherent,” T.J. Yates recalled.

Yates is one of the Texans’ other quarterbacks, and is expected to start this week in the team’s match against the Jacksonville Jaguars, based on some new reports, so that could be a clue as to Savage’s situation.