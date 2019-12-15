Tessa Majors Was Reportedly Attempting to Buy Marijuana Before Fatal Stabbing

Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, who was fatally stabbed at Morningside Park in Manhattan on Dec. 11, was allegedly at the park to buy marijuana, according to the New York Police Department sergeants’ union. The 18-year-old Majors was stabbed by a group of teenagers police believe attempted to rob her. She was found dead on stairs near Morningside Drive and West 116th Street, with her bag missing.

“What I am understanding is that [Majors] was in the park to buy marijuana,” Sergeant Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins told radio host John Catsimatidis on AM 760, reports the New York Post. “Here we have a student murdered by a 13-year-old, we have a common denominator: marijuana.”

The 13-year-old Mullins is referring to is Zyairr Davis, one of Majors’ alleged killers. Neighbors have reportedly said Davis smokes marijuana.

Police sources told the Post they are investigating claims Majors went to Morningside Park to buy marijuana after one of Majors’ friends spoke with police. The friend said Majors went to the park for that purpose, sources said.

Majors was discovered by a Columbia University security guard on Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m. She had stab works to her face, neck and arms, authorities said. She was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s hospital, where she was pronounced dead, reports the Columbia Spectator.

On Thursday, Davis was arrested. He allegedly told police and and two other friends robbed Majors before one of them stabbed her. Davis himself denied stabbing Majors. A second boy, 14, was arrested, but has since been released while authorities seek more evidence. The teen suspected of carrying out the stabbing has not been arrested yet.

In his interview with Catsimatidis, Mullins criticized the NYPD for being “hands-off on the enforcement of marijuana” laws.

“I understand the mayor made statements that this is surprising on how this can happen in New York City,” Mullins said, referring to Mayor Bill De Blasio’s comments on Majors’ death. “I really have to question what world he’s living in to think that this is surprising, when we are watching the city slowly erode, with shootings, stabbings, an increase in homicides and, most importantly, a hands-off policing policy.”

On Thursday, De Blasio said more NYPD officers will be deployed to Morningside Park.

“Going forward, we are going to capitalize and make sure all of our resources are plugged into Morningside Heights, including our strategic response groups,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison told the Spectator. “We’re going to use different types of logistics like light towers, and we’re going to continue working with the community.”

“We lost a very special, very talented, and very well-loved young woman,” Majors’ family said in a statement released by the office of her father, author Inman Majors, reports the Post. “Tess shone bright in this world, and our hearts will never be the same.”

