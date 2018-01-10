Trending

Social Media Divided Over Novelty T-Shirts Sold by Target

A series of novelty t-shirts being sold at Target are dividing social media.Disappointed in you […]

By

A series of novelty t-shirts being sold at Target are dividing social media.

The women’s t-shirts, one which reads “Rooting for the Commercials” and the other reading “Let’s Touchdown a Homerun!,” were brought to Twitter’s attention after news reporter and user Amy Haneline tweeted an image of them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Writing, “Disappointed in you [Target]. News flash: a lot of girls like football and even (gasp!) understand it,” Haneline started, going on to state in a follow-up tweet “Whether you love em or hate em, an update: these shirts are available online at Target’s website. But sorry guys, no evidence of them coming in men’s cuts or sizes.”

Her tweet immediately drew support from some on social media, who saw the t-shirts as problematic.

Others, however, thought that Haneline may have been overreacting.

Target responded to Haneline’s tweet with an apology, writing “We never wish to offend our guests with our merchandise, and hope you can accept our sincerest apologies.”

This isn’t the first time that a product sold at Target as made waves on social media. In December, the retail store faced criticism after a Cards Against Humanity expansion pack featured offensive, anti-Semitic statements on the cards. Target quickly pulled the cards from its stores.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts