Taco Bell Reportedly Discontinues Caramel Apple Empanada

Taco Bell may be beefing up its menu with plenty of new items, but one fan-favorite dessert has reportedly been discontinued. According to Brand Eating, the beloved Mexican-style fast food chain has taken the Caramel Apple Empanada off the menu for good.

“Those were a big hit but exited menus earlier this year, while the Cinnamon Twists and Cinnabon Delights (2, 4 or 12 pack) remain!” a spokesperson confirmed the news to the outlet.

“Even the sweetest things in life don’t last forever,” the chain added in a second statement. “While we are sad to confirm that the beloved Caramel Apple Empanada is no longer on menus nationwide, we encourage fans to spread their appreciation to our other amazing desserts.”

Deep-fried and stuffed with fresh apples and a rich caramel sauce, the Caramel Apple Empanada had been a mainstay on the menu for 15 years prior to its sudden disappearance, and its absence is not going over well with fans.

“I just found out they discontinued the Caramel Apple Empanada and I’m not sure I was ready for this kind of betrayal from them twice in a week,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“I’ll never forgive Taco Bell for discontinuing the Caramel Apple Empanada,” another added.

The fierce desire for the Caramel Apple Empanada’s return has even led to the creation of a Change.org petition urging Taco Bell to restore the item to the menu.

“A favorite of Taco Bell patrons for the last 15 years,” it reads. “Bring back the empanada, discontinuing was a mistake.”

“I’m signing because for the past 10 years, I have had an Caramel Apple Empanada with every single meal I’ve bought from taco bell,” one person commented on the petition. “If a place didn’t have it, I would go somewhere else that did. Please bring it back, everyone loves them!”

“Cinnamon Twists are NOT the same,” added another. “Please bring the empanada back!”

As of this posting, the petition has achieved more than 1,000 signatures of its 1,500 signature goal, though it remains to be seen if Taco Bell will actually take notice and bring the beloved caramel empanada back.

The loss of the menu item comes just after the Gordita Supreme, which is survived by the Chalupa Supreme and the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, was pulled from the menu earlier this year. It also comes on the heels of the recent “tortillapocalypse,” a tortilla shortage that affected Taco Bell locations nationwide.