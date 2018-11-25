Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos Until Tuesday

Taco Bell’s iconic Doritos Locos Tacos are free this week for customers who purchase a combo or a drink.

Taco Bell announced the sale on its website, detailing how from now until Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 2:59 a.m. ET, the purchase of any combo or drink will get you a free Doritos Locos Taco. This offer is available only once to each customer, and must be ordered through Taco Bell‘s app or web ordering service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If there is anyone out there with an interest in Taco Bell’s infamous collaboration with Doritos who has not tried it because of the price, this will serve as an enticing offer. For most, however, if they wanted to try this fast food chimera, they have probably already shelled out the $2.29 themselves. Instead, the deal is most likely an attempt to drive loyal customers to the mobile app, streamlining the ordering process at the expense of a few cheese-dusted shells.

The timing is also probably a factor. After a long Thanksgiving weekend of wholesome family feasting, many are likely eager to get a fast food snack. Additionally, the onset of winter and of baggy sweater season has some people feeling more comfortable than ever making a stop at Taco Bell.

This is not Taco Bell’s first promotion using the Doritos Locos Taco, either. The menu item is often seen as the height of fast food decadence. Back in June, Taco Bell held its third annual “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” event. This allowed NBA fans to pick up free Doritos Locos Tacos anytime a visiting team won in their home city.

After that, they ran another special in accordance with the Major League Baseball World Series. The “Steal A Base, Steal a Taco” promotion paid off for Red Sox fans, who had their chance to get a Doritos Locos Taco on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Both sports-related sales are over now, but Taco Bell is keeping the generosity going as we head into winter.

Strangely, the most recent sale has not made much of a stir on social media so far. There was a time when Taco Bell held the throne among the most snarky fast food restaurant accounts on Twitter, but it seems to have toned down its rhetoric in recent years.

The top spot not arguably goes to Wendy’s, as the chain throws targeted shade at its competitors in personified posts.