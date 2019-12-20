Taco Bell Bringing Back Popular Double Stacked Tacos, Adding 20 Items to Dollar Menu in 2020

Taco Bell is kicking off 2020 in a big way, and threatening all of those weight loss New Year’s resolutions as they do it. On Dec. 17, the beloved Mexican fast food chain announced that instead of shrinking their Dollar Menu like some other fast food competitors, they will be expanding their $1 Cravings Value Menu by 21 items. Making the news even spicier is the additional announcement of the return of a fan-favorite dish: Double Stacked Tacos.

“It’s more important than ever before that we give fans the craveable food they not only want, but can afford, and we’ve built our menu with some of our most innovative items from $1 to $5 to ensure there is something for everyone,” Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell, said in a press release. “Committing to the $1 is a priority for us and we’re excited to bring back the hugely popular Double Stacked Tacos.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Double Stacked Tacos come in three varieties – Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch – and contain seasoned beef, lettuce, cheese, and feature both a hard shell and a soft tortilla, which are cushioned a layer of cheese in between, bringing “opposite flavors and textures together for an epic showdown of taste.”

Making the deal even sweeter, the Double Stacked Tacos can also be as part of the $5 Cravings Box that includes one Double Stacked Taco, one Chalupa Supreme, and one Crunchy Taco with a medium soft drink. The deal will be available for a limited time beginning Dec. 26. Customers can also score the dish a la carte for just $1.

Meanwhile, the new their $1 Cravings Value Menu will include the following: Double Stacked Taco – Nacho Crunch; Double Stacked Taco – Chipotle Cheddar; Double Stacked Taco – Reaper Ranch; Beefy Fritos Burrito; Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito – AVA certified; Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt; Cheesy Roll Up – AVA certified; Cinnamon Twists; Spicy Potato Soft Taco; Spicy Tostada – AVA certified; Triple Layer Nachos; Cinnabon Delights 2 pack; Grilled Breakfast Burrito – Sausage; Grilled Breakfast Burrito – Bacon; Grilled Breakfast Burrito Fiesta Potato; Breakfast Soft Taco – Sausage; Breakfast Soft Taco – Bacon; Sausage Flatbread Quesadilla; Hash Brown; Mini Skillet Bowl; and the Mountain Dew Kickstart.

Taco Bell first launched their customizable dollar menu in 2014 and have regularly swapped up the offerings on the menu.

The chain also recently just cut nine items from its menu in a drastic revamp. Those items included the Beefy Mini Quesadilla, Chips & Salsa, Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller, Double Decker Taco, Cool Ranch & Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos, Double Tostada, Power Menu Burrito, and the XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito.