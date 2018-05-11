Suspect Detained in Shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale, California

A 14-year-old male suspect is in custody after a reported school shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale, California.

According to Fox News, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the shooter has been detained.

According to Fox News, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the shooter has been detained.

It has also been reported that police are in possession of a rifle allegedly used in the shooting. A 14-year-old male was shot in the arm and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

LASD tells me they are still trying to confirm if there are victims in #Palmdale school shooting.

As has been widely reported, early on Friday morning The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office revealed that they received a phone call about a person carrying a gun around on the high school campus.

As has been widely reported, early on Friday morning The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office revealed that they received a phone call about a person carrying a gun around on the high school campus.

First responders reportedly arrived on the scene, and Firefighter-paramedics are said to have reported at least one person with a gunshot wound, however, no one has been transported from the school grounds at this time, according to ABC 7.

While the suspect has been detained by police, they have not been identified at this time.

While the suspect has been detained by police, they have not been identified at this time.

On Twitter, some users who are possible students at Highland have been tweeting out, seemingly confirming that situation.

EHS is on lockdown. Yet these kids in my first period class acting and joking around as if this ACTIVE shooting is a joke. I’m disgusted. School shootings are not a joke. Pray for Highland High School they need it more than anything right now. Please be safe ❤️ — laurence 💗 (@bfIongguo) May 11, 2018

“i would’ve never thought i would have to experience a school shooting, but now here i am hiding with other people on campus, texting everyone that i love them and i’m extremely terrified,” one person tweeted.

In addition to the possible students, the school’s principal tweeted from the official Highland High Twitter, “Law enforcement is working to assess the situation. Please stay clear of campus. Will update as soon as have more information.”

Interestingly, there have also been reports of a shooting at a nearby elementary school, but there is some speculation over the validity of the threat.

Interestingly, there have also been reports of a shooting at a nearby elementary school, but there is some speculation over the validity of the threat.

It appears as if there is a possibility that the shooting reported at the elementary school is the same as the one at Highland, but police are reportedly investigating.

#breakingnews: LA Sheriff’s Office says 1 person in custody after reports of “possible shooting” at Highland High School in #Palmdale, CA; Also reports of shots fired near another elementary school, unclear if same investigation. One person detained. — Valentina Martelli (@ValentinaInLA) May 11, 2018

Finally, there were apparently some reports that identified Palmdale High School as the location of the shooting, but this was not accurate, as it was Highland High School in Palmdale.