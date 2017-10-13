Surveillance Video Captures Attempted Carjacking

A carjacker’s stunning attempt to steal a car while a woman was pumping gas on Thursday was caught on tape and Allen Park, Michigan police are trying to track down the suspect.

The Allen Park Police Department released two videos of the scene on its Facebook page, asking the public for help in identifying the man.

In the first video, which has been seen over 73,000 times, a man wearing a black hat walks up to car at a gas station and climbs into the driver’s side. Meanwhile, a woman is pumping gas into the car on the passenger’s side. Police said the victim was not hurt and the suspect didn’t use a weapon.

The woman jumped into the car just as the thief tried to drive off, ripping off the gas pump. The second video, seen below, shows what happened after the thief drove the car around the gas station.

Another man, who police say is the driver of the tanker seen behind the station, gets involved. The thief opens the car door as the tanker driver approaches and gets out. The tanker driver struggles with the thief and pushes him away. Eventually, the third gets himself out of his black sweatshirt and runs off.

“It looked like he was walking into the station. All of a sudden, he busts a right,” Ali Noureddine, who works at the gas station, told ABC affiliate WXYZ. “I guess he seen the lady pumping gas and seized the opportunity — he jumped in the front seat.”

Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact the Allen Park Police department.