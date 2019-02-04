Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Cheers Him on in Super Bowl Swimsuit Shot

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek is cheering on the New England Patriots tight end with a sexy swimsuit photo shoot.

The Sports Illustrated model, who has been romantically linked to the Gronk since 2015, shared a photo of herself on the beach this week, posing in the sand while wearing her beau’s number and name on a white one-piece bathing suit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Got my outfit for Super Bowl Sunday, what are you guys wearing ??” she captioned the sexy shot.

Since then, the model has been preparing to support her boyfriend in the Patriots’ big game against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, working with Mad Dog Sports Radio behind the scenes for the much-anticipated weekend.

“Exactly one year ago to date, I made my first guest appearance on [Sirius XM] radio at Super Bowl 52 as a finalist for [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition],” she wrote alongside a photo of herself at the radio desk. “This year I’m back as a co host for the show on Mad Dog Sports Radio for Super Bowl 53 and as an official [Sports Illustrated] Swimsuit Rookie. I will forever love meeting new personalities and learning about all that they do! Thanks for having me [Sirius XM] and MY what can happen all in a years time.”

Kostek and Gronkowski first met when the radio personality was working as an NFL cheerleader, with the two first appearing on one another’s social media in 2015 and making their debut as a couple on the 2016 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards red carpet.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team,” Kostek told Fox News in March 2018. “I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met.”

The two have had their ups and downs since they first got together, reportedly splitting briefly in 2017, but are stronger than ever, Kostek told Fox News.

“I am such a private person,” Kostek told the news outlet. “It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over…But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that. It’s gotten a little easier. And usually, the people that are close to you know the truth. So it’s one of those things where you just have to let people think what they wanted to think.”

The Los Angeles Rams face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sunday.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images