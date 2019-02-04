Super Bowl 2019: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Booed During Lombardi Trophy Ceremony

New England Patriots fans proved they never forget by booing during NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s speech after the team won Super Bowl LIII Sunday night.

Can’t hear a thing Goodell says over the boos pic.twitter.com/ZTYSs11hao — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) February 4, 2019

Patriots fans, who were noticeably loud during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, took a break from their cheering to boo Goodell when he presented the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sitting through that game was worth it to hear Roger Goodell get booed,” radio host Sam Roberts tweeted.

“Roger Goodell is booed loudly. He hands Robert Kraft the Lombardi Trophy and walks off the stage. Another hard days work for Commissioner Goodell,” anchor Jacques Doucet added.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution‘s Greg Bluestein tweeted a video from the field, proving how loud the boos were.

Goodell has had a rough relationship with Patriots fans for years, mostly due to the “Deflategate” controversy that dragged on for more than two years. Brady finally served a suspension for allegedly deflating footballs during the 2014 AFC Championship Game by missing the first four games of the 2016 season. However, Brady and the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.

Goodell has been the NFL commissioner since 2006. He was featured prominently in a commercial celebrating the NFL’s upcoming 100th season that played before the Super Bowl halftime show.

Super Bowl LIII was hardly the shoot-out expected from two high-power offenses. The game ended with a 13-3 score, becoming the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady only had 21 completions for 262 yards, while Rams quarterback Jared Goff had 19 completions for 229 yards. Both quarterbacks threw an interception, and failed to throw a touchdown pass.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named Super Bowl MVP, with 141 yards on 10 receptions.

At the end of the game, Brady once again made it clear he has no plans on retiring, even after winning his sixth championship.

“Doesn’t change anything,” Brady told Tracy Wolfson. “I can’t wait to just spend some time with my family and my kids and my wife, and just… I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us.”

Photo credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images