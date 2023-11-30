Subway Adds Footlong Cookies to Menu — and You Can Get One for Free

Select locations will have the foot-long cookie on National Cookie Day next week, but it will be available nationwide next year.

Subway is known for its foot-long sandwiches, but now it is adding foot-long cookies to the menu as well. The fast-food chain announced the new 12-inch cookies on Wednesday, along with a rare giveaway. Some locations will be handing out the foot-long cookies for free on Monday, Dec. 4.

Subway's foot-long cookies won't be available everywhere until sometime in early 2024, but the company wanted to get a few out early in honor of National Cookie Day on Monday. That means locations in New York City, Dallas, Chicago and Miami will have the new desserts for free with the purchase of any foot-long sandwich. The details on this offer are available on Subway's website, but sadly the rest of the world will just have to wait.

Subway is primarily a sandwich chain with the option to customize any menu item or build one from scratch, but its cookies are a surprisingly hot-ticket item as well. In some circles on social media, "Subway cookie" has become a bit of a memetic term for anything that is better than expected or is a perk that pushes someone over the edge into making a decision with a lot of drawbacks. At less than a dollar each, the cookies are hard to turn down by the time you get to the register as well.

This isn't the first time Subway has supersized its beloved cookies. Last November the company sold foot-long cookies on National Cookie Day 2022, but only at a special pop-up location in Miami. The stunt was temporary as well, whereas this time it sounds like the foot-long cookies will be here to stay.

Subway's foot-long cookies will be available for free with the purchase of any foot-long sub only on Monday, Dec. 4 at four locations around the U.S. The treats will be available nationwide sometime in early 2024. In the meantime, fans will have to make due with their usual circular cookies.