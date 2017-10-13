Student Falls to Her Death While Leaping for Photo on Cliffside

A 23-year-old student fell to her death in June after plunging 200 feet off the edge of a cliff, the New York Post reports.

Hyewon Kim was visiting Cuckmere Haven in East Sussex on the English coast when she asked a stranger to snap a photo of her leaping into the air. As she jumped, she lost her footing and fell off the cliff’s edge.

Kim, who is from South Korea, was alone studying English in the U.K. An inquest into her death found that she suffered catastrophic injuries from the fall.

“This was an incredibly sad incident leading to the unnecessary loss of a very young life,” Mark Webb of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said after the inquest.

There are currently signs warning of the instability of the cliffs, and an option to add signs in foreign languages was rejected by representatives of East Sussex County Council, Lewes District Council, the coast guard and South Downs National Park Authority in July.

“We’ve decided to keep the signs as they are; we felt more would just confuse matters. Instead we’ve tackled this at source,” said Craig Williams, from the town council. “We’ve been approaching coach companies and tour operators who run trips to the area and take people up on the cliffs to discuss having plans in place to warn people.”

