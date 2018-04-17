Stormy Daniels’ Sketch of Man Who Allegedly Threatened Her Looks Strangely Like Tom Brady

Stormy Daniels recently unveiled a sketch artists rendering of a man who allegedly threatened her, and it looks strangely like Tom Brady.

Here’s the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels said threatened her, unveiled on “The View” pic.twitter.com/YHxZaSkuaC — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 17, 2018

The sketch was reportedly first shown on The View, and features the likeness of a man that Daniels claims approached her in Las Vegas and demanded that she “leave [Donald] Trump alone” and “forget the story.”

This alleged encounter took place around seven years ago, as noted by TMZ.

As many people have noted, the sketch looks shockingly similar to New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady.

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018

“OMG I knew it had to be Tom Brady ,” joked radio host Ben Shapiro, while journalist Jemele Hill asked, “Uh is it just me or does he kind of look like Tom Brady?”

“Apparently the man who threatened Stormy Daniels has several Super Bowl rings and goes by the alias ‘Tom Brady,’ ” another person quipped.

The alleged confrontation appears to be related to the swirling controversy that Daniels and now-President Donald Trump once had an affair while his wife Melania Trump was pregnant with their son Baron Trump.

While the public has only recently become aware of the alleged relationship between the two, actor Seth Rogen recently revealed that Daniels told him about it a decade ago.

While speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Rogen explained that the two of them chatted while she was on set for two of his films, 2005’s The 40-Year-Old Virgin and 2007’s Knocked Up, both of which she briefly appeared in.

“I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time and I’ll be honest she may have mentioned some of this stuff around ten years ago,” Rogen said. “At the time when you ask porn star who they’ve been sleeping with and they say Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that you could have said.”

“So yeah she mentioned it actually. She did mention it and again at the time it wasn’t that surprising,” he added. “And as his campaign rolled out it became clear that no one cared about anything he did so it didn’t really occur to me that it would come out or anyone would care about it. But when it did I was like, ‘oh yeah, Stormy told us all about that!’ “