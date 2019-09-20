Storm Area 51: Live Streamer Gives Detailed Account After ‘Storming the Gate’

As the Storm Area 51 event kicks off today, a live streamer named Isaiah Photo shared a video where he gave a detailed account after he and many others started off the day by “storming the gate.” Photo stated in the clip that there was a “big crowd before the gate,” and that to his knowledge “no one was hurt.” Photo also joked that he’s “barely alive” because he’s very tired from spending all night and morning at the Area 51 raid.

In addition to all the people who actually showed up to “storm” Area 51, many social media users have been commenting on the event, with many making jokes and sharing memes online.

“If I was in California, I would have driven my a— down to Las Vegas to be with everyone else at #Area51,” one person tweeted. “I’m not even slightly joking.”

“If you’re thinking about bum rushing Area 51 today, I say follow your heart and do it. What can possibly go wrong!!?!?” another user quipped.

“So stoked to drop The Listening vinyl on the same day as the Area 51 raid god works in mysterious ways,” singer Lights joked.

Good to know the Area 51 raiders come with good intentions… pic.twitter.com/kZv7eTXPIZ — Malik Forté 🎤 (@Malik4Play) September 20, 2019

In July, a Facebook event titled, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” surfaced, and quickly garnered over a million followers. The creator of the satirical page stated that its purpose was to “meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.”

Scientist Bob Lazar, who claims to have previously worked with extraterrestrial technology at the site, soon came out in opposition of the raid.

“I have to comment on this ‘Storm Area 51’ thing. I do understand it was started as a joke by someone, but there are a number of people who are actually planning on showing up,” Lazar wrote in an Instagram post.

“This is a misguided idea,” he added. “Area 51 is a classified research base. There are no aliens or alien technology located there. The only place there was ever any alien technology was at Site S4, south of Area 51 proper. That was 30 years ago. S4 may have moved decades ago or it’s possible it’s no longer being used for the project.”

“I do not support this ‘movement’. The last time someone tried to get in to Area 51 he was shot. This is not the way to go about trying to get more information. What is good, is the interest in the subject – the science and technology,” Lazar also said. “That is what would immediately change the world we live in.”