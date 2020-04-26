Stimulus Checks: What States Are Receiving the Most Payments?

Killeen, Texas The report says that 92.74% of residents will receive the stimulus check. When factoring in the partial benefit, that number jumps to 96.53%. It's also reported that the mediam income of each household is $57,311.

Kansas City, Kansas With a mediam income of $55,122, the report says that 92.45% of individuals will receive the full benefit. Altogether with full and partial checks, the total is 96.69%.

Detroit, Michigan The estimated numbers suggest that 93.8% will receive the full benefit will 96.86% will at the very least, come away with the partial stimulus. In Detroit, the average media income per household is $36,842.

Mesquite, Texas With an average income of $61,966 per household, an estimated 97.13% will receive the partial benefit. The full impact of the stimulus check will impact 90.82% of people.

Springfield, Missouri An estimated 97.18% of people will receive at least the partial benefit with 93.22% seeing the full stimulus check. The average income for a Springfield household is $47,748.

Dayton, Ohio In Dayton, 97.35% will see at least a partial benefit. When looking at the full stimulus check, 92.76% are expected to take in the full impact of the check. The average household in Dayton brings in $46,729.

Toledo, Ohio In Toledo, the average household income comes in at $45,419. There is a projected 97.6% of individuals taking in the partial benefit with 94.6% earning the full effect.

Brownsville, Texas In this Texas city, there is projected to be 97.68% of people receiving the partial benefit and 95.22% taking in the full stimulus check. The median household income in Brownsville is $40,498.

Sunrise Manor, Nevada The date has the average income per household in this city as $48,475. Among those eligible, 94.05% will receive the full benefit with 97.88% bringing in at least the partial stimulus check.