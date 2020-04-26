Stimulus Checks: What States Are Receiving the Most Payments?
The stimulus checks have become the hot topic amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ever since the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package was reached, people across the country have been eagerly awaiting the payouts.
The checks began to make their way out a few week ago but saw quite a few hiccups along the way. Some people were reporting that some checks went to the wrong bank account, raising many red flags among hopeful recipients. For those still awaiting the benefit, the IRS put together a way for each individual to track when the check will come in. There is also a hope among some that another check will roll out, this time equating to $2,000.
With so many eyes focused on the stimulus checks, CNBC put together a list of the top 10 cities that will receive the most help from the bill. In their report, a Florida city, which found itself at the center of controversy with Jacksonville beaches reopening amid the pandemic, taking home the top spot.
Killeen, Texas
The report says that 92.74% of residents will receive the stimulus check. When factoring in the partial benefit, that number jumps to 96.53%. It's also reported that the mediam income of each household is $57,311.
Kansas City, Kansas
With a mediam income of $55,122, the report says that 92.45% of individuals will receive the full benefit. Altogether with full and partial checks, the total is 96.69%.
Detroit, Michigan
The estimated numbers suggest that 93.8% will receive the full benefit will 96.86% will at the very least, come away with the partial stimulus. In Detroit, the average media income per household is $36,842.
Mesquite, Texas
With an average income of $61,966 per household, an estimated 97.13% will receive the partial benefit. The full impact of the stimulus check will impact 90.82% of people.
Springfield, Missouri
An estimated 97.18% of people will receive at least the partial benefit with 93.22% seeing the full stimulus check. The average income for a Springfield household is $47,748.
Dayton, Ohio
In Dayton, 97.35% will see at least a partial benefit. When looking at the full stimulus check, 92.76% are expected to take in the full impact of the check. The average household in Dayton brings in $46,729.
Toledo, Ohio
In Toledo, the average household income comes in at $45,419. There is a projected 97.6% of individuals taking in the partial benefit with 94.6% earning the full effect.
Brownsville, Texas
In this Texas city, there is projected to be 97.68% of people receiving the partial benefit and 95.22% taking in the full stimulus check. The median household income in Brownsville is $40,498.
Sunrise Manor, Nevada
The date has the average income per household in this city as $48,475. Among those eligible, 94.05% will receive the full benefit with 97.88% bringing in at least the partial stimulus check.
Hialeah, Florida
The top spot on the report foresees 95.05% of people will receive the full benefit with 98.11% taking it the partial bonus at the minimum. In this area, the average median income per household is $41,867.